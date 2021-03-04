A Morristown sixth grader is one of Vermont’s top two youth volunteers of the year.
Shyla Clayton will receive a $2,500 scholarship for her volunteerism, which involves work at a Morristown thrift store, the local pet adoption center and the halls of her own school, through a nationwide program organized by Prudential Financial.
“We are all really proud of Shyla and her accomplishment,” Peoples Academy Middle School principal Matt Young said. “Shyla’s service to our community is inspiring and provides an important reminder that we can all do more to help our community thrive.”
As one of the 102 top honorees from the 50 states and District of Columbia in the community award program, Shyla will have a chance to be named one of the top 10 youth volunteers for all of America at a national recognition ceremony in April; it will be held virtually. Those top 10 will earn an additional $5,000 scholarship and a $5,000 grant for the charitable organization of their choice.
Shyla was nominated by PA Middle School.
What the nominators had to say
“Shyla, a sixth-grader at Peoples Academy Middle Level, helps make her community a better place in a number of ways, including working at a thrift shop to benefit a local hospital, cheering up a sick neighbor, picking up roadside trash and assisting an animal shelter.
“Shyla started volunteering in 2014, motivated first by the trash she saw on the sides of roads and in the woods.
“‘It bothered me that there were messes of garbage everywhere,’ she said.
“Then she saw news stories about animals that needed homes.
“‘The stories inspired me because I realized I could make a difference by picking up trash and donating pet food for the animals,’ said Shyla.
“In addition to donating homemade toys and treats to a local animal shelter, Shyla volunteered to read books after school to dogs and cats at the shelter. “Every Saturday, she helps organize donations for resale at the Second Chance thrift shop, which raises money for Copley Hospital in Morristown.
“As a member of a service club at her school, Shyla also helps with janitorial tasks around the building. In addition, she placed two brightly painted signs outside the kitchen window of a neighbor with cancer, so she would know people cared about her well-being.
“‘It feels good to make others happy,’ said Shyla.”
