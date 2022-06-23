The Peoples Academy students who have received diplomas over the past 174 years have seen their fair share of adversity, from the Civil War at home to endless war abroad, along with two worldwide pandemics a century apart.
The words of wisdom bestowed upon the class of 2022? “Embrace the crud.”
That was graduation speaker and PA science teacher Matthew Yoskowitz’s advice as he remarked that seniors may have bookended their high school careers with a sense of normalcy, but those two years in the middle really put them through a four-letter word.
“You need to embrace the crud,” he said. “Things are going to get messy. They always do. They might not always go as planned. They rarely do.”
Yoskowitz advised the seniors to take the time to take care of themselves and congratulate themselves when they “accomplish something through persistence, no matter how menial you deem it.” He said that mindset applies particularly to working with others and being open to other people’s influence.
“It is our differences that should be seen as our strengths, not our weaknesses. If it was evolutionarily advantageous to be one way or another, then everyone would be the same, and clearly that did not happen,” he said. “For humans, it’s the ability to think differently that helps us solve problems. Unfortunately, we have socially grown to sometimes dislike those who are different from us, instead of recognizing their value. You can’t learn anything from someone who thinks the exact same way that you do.”
In a standing-room-only commencement last Thursday evening in the in the school gym, COVID-19 wasn’t far from speakers’ mouths.
Co-salutatorian Joslyn Cutler observed that, when the 2021-22 school year began, it was the first time she and her classmates had all been together every day since early March of 10th grade, and it left them all “feeling like sophomores, as if time froze during COVID.”
So much for this being an easy year.
“It was exciting to see the other half of our class again. That was like a breath of fresh air,” Cutler said. “But suddenly we were hit with all the responsibilities that come with being a senior. We forgot school takes place five days a week, that meetings mean in person, that hallways aren’t only one way and that people have noses and mouths.”
Co-valedictorian Lila Hancock dispensed with what she noted was a standard graduation theme — that you can achieve whatever you set your mind to — by noting that “a big chunk of things in life are not up to us.”
“COVID is a roll of the dice. We didn’t choose this, but we are forced to deal with it,” Hancock said.
However, she delivered a similar crud-embracing message. Instead of “moving into adulthood with a million plans” to accomplish by the time you turn 22, she advised letting go a bit and realizing not everything “can be saved, fought for, or stopped.”
“It is true that sometimes we are the creators of our own success. But sometimes things just happen because they do. At the whim of someone you’ve never met, or the movement of the clouds and the shifting of the cosmos,” she said. “This may sound terrifying, but there’s a kind of beauty to having no control over certain aspects of your future.”
Despite a surfeit of world-weary reflections on the hardest two years in modern U.S. education history, there were moments of levity at the commencement, rich with the kind of inside jokes and shoutouts that only those donning the green robes could truly appreciate.
Weslie Carlson introduced Yoskowitz by remarking on his “respect, kindness and childlike fun,” affectionately roasting him and reminding everyone she had once knocked his beloved New York Giants mug off his desk with a tennis ball — she presented him with a new one at the commencement ceremony.
In what has now become a long-running joke, students once again poked fun at proficiency-based learning — the new grading system that forgoes traditional letter or number grades in lieu of keeping track of educational progress on an individualized continuum of proficiency.
“When our parents had concerns about us receiving a 20 out of 40 on a test, we’d say, ‘It’s fine, it’s on target,’” Cutler said to laughter.
And in what has become a tradition borne out of pandemic-era creativity, the evening ended with a raucous parade through downtown Morrisville, led by a cop car with blue lights flashing and students hanging out of sunroofs and passenger windows cheering into the cool late-spring rain.
