The sky over Peoples Academy in Morrisville was filled with caps and clouds last Thursday, June 15, as the school held its 175th commencement exercises. The event had been moved inside as rain hammered the area, but just minutes before the graduation ceremony, the sun came out and everyone moved outside for one last time.
Photo by Gordon Miller
Marshals Lucy Nigro and Samuel Osgood lead Peoples Academy graduates from the school to the bandshell for last week’s 175th commencement.
Photo by Gordon Miller
Graduates laugh and prepare for principal Phil Grant to shower them with candy from stage.
Photo by Gordon Miller
Valedictorian Josie Simone addresses the crowd.
Photo by Gordon Miller
Co-salutatorian Marketa Pittinaro.
Photo by Gordon Miller
Co-salutatorian Sawyer Beck.
Photo by Gordon Miller
Mia Smith and Morgan Reeve.
Photo by Gordon Miller
In a long-standing PA graduation tradition, the ceremony is paused so seniors can bestow flowers and hugs on their parents and guardians.
Photo by Gordon Miller
PA grads celebrate with their newly issued diplomas.
Peoples Academy seniors who saw the doors to their classrooms clang shut in the spring of their freshman year threw open the front door last Thursday and did what 174 years of students did before them: bid farewell to “Dear Old P.A.”
Valedictorian Josie Simone, perhaps channeling a little Ralph Waldo Emerson, reminded graduates that, while setting goals are great and achieving them is even greater, the real joy comes from all the in-between stuff.
Simone was a part of PA’s bridge building team that, last year at a competition, unveiled a structure comprised of popsicle sticks and Elmer’s glue that shattered a state record by supporting 7,500 pounds before it, too, shattered. She said the thrill of those 15 seconds watching her team’s creation at work was ultimately dwarfed by the six years she and the other amateur engineers spent learning and experimenting.
“When we reach a goal, we bask in the 15 seconds, maybe 30 seconds, of pure bliss, ecstatic that our tireless efforts amounted to everything we dreamed of. And while this feels as though the stars have aligned and we can throw our heads back in glory, it is short lived,” she said. “What’s next? Completing a goal is a singular point along the entangled string of life.”
Co-salutatorian Sawyer Beck used much of his speech to look back at the memories he and his friends forged in their years at Peoples Academy, most of them in sports, whether basketball, soccer or “the track meets that somehow always take up an entire day.”
But he also echoed the theme of forward and onward.
“The vast majority of our life memories up until now are centered around school. But life always moves forward. I know everyone has what it takes to do great things. Sometimes the biggest obstacle between you and your goal is yourself. So be brave. Don’t limit yourself. Just go out there and do everything you can.”
Co-salutatorian Marketa Pittinaro told her classmates to remember “the strength it took to get through a schooling experience that no teenagers in history can ever say they got through.” She noted the students had plenty of help and support from families and teachers, but when it came down to it, they themselves dug deep to get themselves to that stage on Thursday, and they can do it again after Thursday.
“Take the fear and run with it,” she said. “All that we’ve known is ending, but this graduation commencement is called a commencement for a reason.”
Principal Phil Grant, his voice breaking a bit, said that while fear has been a collective, global thing for much of the past few years, it was the students who showed the adults how to overcome that fear.
“Your courage brought us out of the ashes of COVID,” he said. “You had the courage to come back to school. You had the courage to pick others up, often when others wouldn’t.”
Guest speaker and middle school teacher Elizabeth Emerson advised the graduates to give back to their communities, whether that means Morrisville or whatever community they end up in post-PA.
“Wherever your path takes you, you will always be a lifelong member of the Morrisville Peoples Academy community,” Emerson said. “The relationships you have built with friends and the larger school community will be the bedrock as you branch out to new relationships and experiences.”
Simone said attending high school — particularly for the generation that lived most of their high school lives during the pandemic — taught her and her classmates the folly of predicting the future.
“We live in the fleeting present,” she said. “You cannot control anything, but you can change everything.”
