How do you squeeze as much out of a roughly half-hour one-act play? You keep performing it, something made much more possible when you keep getting chosen as one of the best troupes around.

The Peoples Academy theater students recently took their one-act play as far as they could, getting selected to perform at the 2023 New England Drama Festival. The students punched their ticket to the festival, held April 20-22 in Rockport, Maine, by producing one of the top two Vermont one-act plays this season.

Chemical Imbalance

The troupe from “Chemical Imbalance” included 19 students, 11 of them in the cast and the other eight responsible for production — lighting, props, sound, costumes, makeup and hair.
The troupe was one of two selected from a series of state and regional one-act productions to participate in the New England Drama Festival in Rockport, Maine.

