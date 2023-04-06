P&R Lumber in Wolcott lost its planer mill in a fire Friday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Wolcott Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call at the lumber operation and — with help from the emergency responders from Hardwick, Elmore, Morrisville, Greensboro and Craftsbury alongside the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department and even employees at nearby Gravel Construction and Smith’s Store — the fire was limited to the planer mill. The sawmill was spared.

