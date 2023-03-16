Two years ago, it took Wolcott residents three tries to pass its elementary school budget, as the school board trimmed a little each time.

This year, voters by a margin of 3-1 approved a budget that brings back some of the things that have been cut in recent years. It also manages that rare feat in education funding — an estimated decrease in Wolcott residents’ property tax bills.

