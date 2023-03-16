This year, voters by a margin of 3-1 approved a budget that brings back some of the things that have been cut in recent years. It also manages that rare feat in education funding — an estimated decrease in Wolcott residents’ property tax bills.
Perhaps a signal that there was little controversial with the proposed $5.17 million Wolcott Elementary School budget, voting was light. The vote, conducted by Australian ballot, was 118-36. Put another way, each voter who cast an affirmative vote is responsible for $43,825 in education spending for Wolcott’s kids.
The spending represents an increase of 4.79 percent over the current year and was helped by an increase in local non-tax revenues of 20.84 percent.
According to a budget summary from Brittany Currie, the director of finance and operations for the Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union, the budget “continues to preserve all academic programs and staffing levels.” This includes part-time custodial and food staff positions that were cut in a previous year and brought back with budget savings in the current fiscal year.
The budget also adds a full-time paraprofessional position that had previously been cut and replaces a part-time drama position with a part-time music teacher with slightly more hours.
Wolcott Elementary’s equalized pupil count — a measure determined by the state’s pupil weighting formula where student population as a budget driver is determined by certain socioeconomic factors — is slated to drop by nearly six pupils to an estimated total weighted student population of 255.44.
All this leads to elementary school spending of $21,294 per pupil, slightly below the state average. The secondary per pupil spending is lower: $19,841 per kid.
Other Orleans Southwest school budget results from Town Day:
• The combined elementary school district budget of $7.4 million, which supports Hardwick Elementary, Woodbury Elementary and Lakeview Elementary in Greensboro, was approved by a combined vote in those three towns of 348-116. The budget is up 3.91 percent.
• The Hazen Union School budget of $7.36 million — an increase in spending of 5.67 percent over the current year — was approved in those same four towns by a vote of 331-113.
• Craftsbury voted on its K-12 school budget from the floor at town meeting. The $4.4 million budget was approved 49-1.
• And voters in tiny Stannard approved their town’s $272,000 in education spending unanimously from the floor.
