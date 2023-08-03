The federal government has notified the state of Vermont that it has added Orleans County to a major disaster declaration following this month’s devastating flooding.
The State Emergency Operations Center received word around 6:30 p.m. on July 26 that Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Deanne Criswell had signed an amendment to the disaster declaration qualifying Orleans County residents for the agency’s individual assistance program, according to Jason Maulucci, a spokesperson for Gov. Phil Scott.
Orleans is the ninth Vermont county to be added to the declaration. Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties were part of the original declaration. Orange and Caledonia counties were added June 21.
At the time, Rep. Katherine Sims, D-Craftsbury, said that Orleans County’s absence from the list was “incredibly anxiety-producing.”
State and federal officials have encouraged homeowners and business owners to report flooding damage to the state online or by dialing 2-1-1. Doing so begins the process of obtaining aid and can result in additional counties being added to the declaration, officials have said.
News of Orleans’ addition to the declaration became public in somewhat dramatic fashion.
Vermont’s congressional delegation, Scott and other state and federal officials took part in a telephone town hall meeting at 7:30 p.m. At the start of the call, Scott and FEMA federal coordinating officer Will Roy reiterated that Orleans County had not yet been added to the declaration. But about half an hour later, Kathryn Becker Van Haste, the state director for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., broke in with some news.
“Since this call has begun this evening, we just got notification that Orleans County now qualifies for individual assistance,” Becker Van Haste said. “So that is what reporting damage can do for your fellow Vermonters.”
