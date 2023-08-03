The federal government has notified the state of Vermont that it has added Orleans County to a major disaster declaration following this month’s devastating flooding.

The State Emergency Operations Center received word around 6:30 p.m. on July 26 that Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Deanne Criswell had signed an amendment to the disaster declaration qualifying Orleans County residents for the agency’s individual assistance program, according to Jason Maulucci, a spokesperson for Gov. Phil Scott.

