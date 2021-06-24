Stowe has been a hub of roadwork in the past few years, with every bit of paved state road that emanates from the village undergoing major paving projects in the past 10 years. This summer, the traffic continues, and it’s about to work its way further north into the heart of Lamoille County.
This week, the final phase of the Route 100 overhaul between Stowe and Morristown starts, wrapping up a project that was mostly finished last year. At the same time, a new one begins that will see Route 15 from Johnson village to Wolcott completely redone.
Jeremy Reed, the transportation agency’s state construction engineer, said Vermont was one of the few states that shut down construction for the first few months of the pandemic.
“But, because of the favorable weather conditions, the overwhelming majority of our projects were able to finish on time,” Reed said.
“Finish on time” in Vermont often means a project reached a suitable stopping point before the winter weather put an end to the construction season.
That’s been the case with Route 100 locally for the past several years. An overhaul of the stretch between Interstate 89 and Stowe village — which called a full-deck reclamation, involved tearing up the whole 9-mile stretch down to the gravel and widening the road slightly — created traffic nightmares and countless chipped windshields for most of the warm weather months of 2018. That project wrapped in 2019 with fewer headaches.
Last year, the grumbling moved north, as similar delays stemmed from a full-deck reclamation of the nine miles between Stowe and Morristown. Now, it’s time to finish the job — starting Thursday and Friday this week, between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., crews will be paving the stretch of Route 100 between West Hill Road and Stowe-Morristown town line.
Final paving is expected to wrap up by August.
The major project likely to cause the biggest delays this summer is Route 15 from Johnson village to the Wolcott town line. Starting this week, drivers should expect lane closures and alternating one-way traffic between the roundabout in Hyde Park and the project’s eastern edge, just past the Mountain View Campground.
Again, this is likely to take two summers, with most of the work being done this year and wrap-up next year.
“Generally, for these types of projects, you’ve got one summer where you’re down to gravel and, ballpark, doing three quarters to 80 percent of the work,” Reed said. “We try to find a natural stopping point.”
The Vermont Transportation Agency’s website includes an interactive map of state construction projects all over the state, which is updated in real time: bit.ly/vtransmap.
Reed said the technology helps keep the public up to date on current and future projects — mark your calendars for the 2023 repaving of Route 15 between Johnson village and the western edge of Cambridge — and helps workers in the field relay real-time information to the transportation agency.
For instance, Reed said a worker can go out with an iPad and geo-locate a broken culvert and send the data back to headquarters. He said construction information allows people to both know “what’s going on in front of their house” and whether they ought to take a detour on their way to or from work.
“Typically, even just five years ago, you didn’t know there was a construction project until you got to it,” he said.
Lots of local projects
Here are some of Lamoille County’s current and near-future highway projects, gleaned from the VTrans map:
• Route 100 between Stowe and Morristown: full deck reclamation, scheduled to finish by the end of July.
• Route 15 between Route 100C in Johnson and near the Morristown-Wolcott town line: the majority of the work from the Hyde Park roundabout east is scheduled to be done by the end of this year; the work west of the roundabout is next year. The project also includes a replacement of the traffic light intersection at Route 15 and Brooklyn Street in Morrisville. A half mile of Brooklyn Street will also be resurfaced.
• Route 15A in Morristown: a resurfacing project that runs by Peoples Academy and Morristown Elementary School starts this month and wraps by the end of next year.
• Morrisville-Stowe Airport: there are three projects at the airport — runway safety area improvements that are about to wrap up; a parallel taxiway that started in March and finishes in September; and a new above-ground fuel farm project that starts in August and finishes up next March.
• Stagecoach Road: a replacement of two culverts with a single-span bridge on the Stowe side of the road starts next month and is expected to finish by January.
• West Hill Road in Stowe: finally, looking ahead to next summer, a new traffic light will be installed at the intersection with Route 100, near Shaw’s supermarket.
