Olga Mardach-Duclerc

Age: 47

Day Job: Wife, mother, homeschooler, acupuncturist and herbalist; former EMT, doula and community health educator.

Other boards: Leader with Lamoille County Homeschoolers, helped organize Vermonters for Puerto Rico.

• What are the three most important issues facing Johnson?

Affordability, accessibility and sustainability. In the wake of the pandemic’s closures and disruptions, the long-term effects of these policies can be seen directly in the local economy, from housing, food, fuel and heating. How do working families survive the current instabilities in the market and can local governance help find creative ways of keeping these costs affordable?

Secondly, accessibility for Johnson in terms of services that Johnsonites need and how do we attract and keep the innovation and small businesses to our town that can fill in those needs. We need to balance the growing requirement for internet connectivity with maintaining the natural landscape we love. I am hoping to help find ways to foster an environment that creates more affordable options for these types of services.

Last, sustainability in reference to the dynamics of our region. We are in the heart of a rural community where farmers face more challenges and the requirements for locally sourced high-quality food are increasing. I would like to focus on helping to foster this unique dynamic with a growing community.

• Do you believe the selectboard is moving at the right pace and in the right direction in the village and town merger discussions? If not, how do you believe that should change?

Village and town mergers are complex and require an incredible amount of research to determine the impacts on everyone, which include public utilities, taxes, services, just to name a few. There is still not a clear answer on what the long-term financial impact would be. The selectboard has done the due diligence of starting this process, the assessment of benefits and cost helps to outline some components of this as well as the recent meeting reviewing the financial analysis. A merger will require more detailed assessments before final decisions and votes can be made. I would help continue the selectboard’s work and focus on the inclusiveness of all residents, employees and businesses in this decision.

• Do you support the proposal to withdraw Johnson Elementary School from the Lamoille North Modified Unified Union School District?

I tend to favor more local control, particularly in education. As we are seeing with other mergers the impacts of decisions and requirements of other towns affect us all, and at times it can be disproportionate. Currently, the reality is, even if all Johnson votes to withdraw, these votes will not count until a district-wide vote is approved. However, the upcoming vote in Johnson will show us how strong (or not) the desire to withdraw is, and this is why it is important for people to make their voices heard in local elections.

• What issues do you see facing Johnson in the future that the town should begin to look ahead towards now?

The presence of a university has added commerce and culture to our community, but with the shift that is currently taking place in education — more online classes, lower physical attendance at brick-and-mortar schools — I’m concerned like any others for the town in the long term.

Energy requirements are also shifting as more people are conscious of their consumption and their options, in some cases limited because of what is accessible in our region.

As a homeowner, property taxes are a concern because they can make or break a family, especially for first-time homeowners, as well as elders in our community who have worked their entire life and struggle with increasing prices. My goal is that we can find a fair balance so we can protect those already here and attract investment in our area.