A special election May 11 to fill a vacant seat on the Cambridge Selectboard asks voters to choose between Jeff Coslett, a veteran of school and town politics, and Teelah Hall, a relative newcomer who claims her enthusiasm and democratic approach more than make up for any lack of inexperience.
Hall is fresh off a loss to Larry Wyckoff, who held onto his seat in the most recent selectboard election on Town Meeting Day.
If elected, she would be the second woman in the town’s history to hold a seat on the board, following board chair Courtney Leitz’s election in 2019.
The special election was prompted by the sudden resignation of longtime board member Dana Sweet, who said his frustration with video conferencing and other aspects of serving on the board in the age of COVID-19 forced him to resign. That resignation immediately followed the regular election, with little warning to fellow board members or the community.
The winner of the special election would only occupy Sweet’s seat until next March, the scheduled remainder of that term.
Coslett said he settled in Cambridge after learning of its quality schools, and over two decades has established himself in town. He entered local politics in 2006 when he was elected to the school board, which he served on for six years. He’s also served on the town’s economic advisory committee and on the development review board.
In his opening salvo at a livestreamed April 21 meet the candidates event, Coslett laid out his particular areas of interest: expansion of broadband internet infrastructure and finishing the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to promote tourism.
He also highlighted his experience with hazard mitigation, the identification of areas or infrastructure potentially in danger from flooding or weather, along with an even tighter collaboration between the town and the nearby Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Hall focused on her personal narrative.
She talked about being the mother of two young children and her progression as a service representative for a software company after arriving in Vermont with $12 in her pocket. She had been doing a lot of homework, studying policy on local and state issues and familiarizing herself with the job by attending a variety of committees, she said, learning even more about how the town of Cambridge runs since her first run against Wyckoff.
“My neighbors, the volunteers and the board members on the committees, they’re the ones that have really inspired me to run and kind of be their advocate,” she said.
Even when the two candidates found themselves in agreement on policy at the event — which they did for the most part — differences in their proposed governing style was on display. Both expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement but called it a personal issue, not a town one. Both would deny a request to raise the BLM flag at the town offices if asked. Coslett was against raising any advocacy group’s flag at the building, but Hall said she was open to listening to supporters’ arguments and believed “everything should be a discussion.”
In some instances, Coslett’s experience in the community and its administration simply made some topics seem more relevant. Coslett supported the Cambridge Elementary resistance to joining the Lamoille North consolidated school district.
Hall said she wasn’t aware of the issue.
Funding brings out differences
Despite candidates’ style differences and experience, both were opposed to a proposal to spread septic waste on a floodplain near Route 104, agreed on the need to follow state COVID-19 guidelines when it came to July 4 celebrations and supported efforts to expand broadband infrastructure.
The only dramatic disagreement came after a question on increasing financial support for the Varnum Memorial Library in Jeffersonville. Library clerk Patti Genadio said she didn’t need a promise to fully fund the library, but simply wondered if the selectboard would increase its support, both financial and otherwise, by recognizing the library as an essential service.
Coslett demurred on the issue, saying that the town’s budget needed to be considered holistically and that, to a certain extent, the question of library funding was outside of the selectboard’s purview.
“The question that has been posed is whether the town should be fully funding the operations of the library. That is a governance issue that first needs to be decided upon by the library trustees,” he said.
Hall was more full-throated in her support.
“If I were to be elected, I would be standing on the side with the Crescendo Club and all those that work with the library,” she said, referring to the non-profit organization that governs the library. “I do believe the library offers vital services to the town.”
Polls open on Tuesday, May 11, at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School Gymnasium. Early voting ballots can be requested by contacting the town clerk’s office.
Watch the candidate forum at bit.ly/3aXBScE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.