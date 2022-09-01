The pit has hit the fan.
Morristown road crews are still not allowed to start digging into the next portion of its gravel pit property on Duhamel Road, frustrating town officials who have banked on being able to at least extract some materials for use next spring.
The town may own the entire 316-acre property where the gravel pit is located, but it still needs Act 250 approval from the state Natural Resources Board, and the process has taken longer than some anticipated, including the folks from the state board.
In a June 8 email to the town, Act 250 district coordinator Josh Donabedian estimated the state would “have everything wrapped up by month’s end and we can finally put this matter to bed.”
Nearly three months later, no permit has been issued, and town officials are grumbling.
The long process to get Act 250 approval on its application to access its own pit means the town hasn’t been able to extract gravel or sand since the early days of the pandemic in 2020. Without access to the dirt, gravel and sand there, the town has had to budget nearly double what it normally would to purchase those types of roadwork materials from private gravel pits, town administrator Eric Dodge said this past spring.
The town shorted its gravel purchase budget $40,000 in anticipation of having a permit in hand before the fall and town road crews being able to start processing crushed gravel for next spring’s mud season, Dodge said. He had earlier acknowledged he “took a bit of a gamble,” but hoped road crews could get into the pit in the fall and do at least a little bit of processing.
“If there’s egg on anybody’s face, it’s mine, but we’re prepared to go in there with the permit coming to us,” Dodge said at a recent selectboard meeting.
Earlier this month, a lawyer representing the town on the Act 250 application railed against Natural Resources Board commissioners for taking so long and not returning phone calls.
“Any further delay in the issuance of this permit will prevent the town from having adequate time to process any material for stockpiling and use for the coming year, which will have a further significant negative impact on the town’s budget and its taxpayers since it will have to purchase material on the retail market,” lawyer L. Brooke Dingledine wrote in an Aug. 10 letter.
The town’s Duhamel Road Act 250 application has been met with opposition, which led to concessions on the town’s part and generally extended the process.
Among those weighing in on the project are neighbors Don and Lela Avery, who worry that digging into the new portion of the pit will disrupt their aquifer.
Others weighing in included scores of mountain bikers who use the popular Cadys Falls trails located south and west of the pit — the proposed next phase of gravel extraction would continue the pit’s operations southward.
The environmental commission responsible for issuing the Act 250 permit also expressed concerns, namely about the excess of waste asphalt accumulating at the pit and the prevalence of invasive plants like Japanese knotweed and honeysuckle.
All this has made the process move slower through the state, according to Donabedian.
“It has been a heavier lift than usual given the scope of the project, extent of project exhibits, breadth of issues and number of criteria implicated by the project and it is important for all parties involved that we capture all the pertinent details and make sure we get it right on the first shot so that we don’t have to revisit anything once the permit/findings/conclusions are issued,” Donabedian wrote to the town in June.
Selectboard chair Bob Beeman said at the Aug. 15 meeting that he was frustrated with “certain individuals” — whom he did not name — that he said have been “sabotaging” the town’s efforts to get Act 250 approval for the next phase of pit operations.
“I know that whole pit situation really well, and I just think it’s sad that it’s cost us many thousands of dollars because of certain individuals that have fought the process,” Beeman said.
