Town officials and police in Morristown are working to make sure a recent trend of people camping out at Oxbow Riverfront Park doesn’t happen again any time soon.
People began reporting that a group of suspected homeless people were camping at the town-owned park in mid July, and calls streamed into police soon after. The first complaint came in July 20 from a town staffer concerned about the campers’ presence, followed by several other calls from other town employees and citizens over the next 10 days, particularly after a mess started to pile up at the park.
“I think it’s gotten better; they were dumping a lot of trash there,” Morristown Police Chief Richard Keith said. Police haven’t received as many calls in August and the homeless issue seems to have gone back underground.
Police are patrolling Oxbow more, signs are planned, and the idea of a curfew at the park and other town property is now being bandied about, Keith said.
Callers wanted police to do something about the problem, but the officers on the scene quickly discovered there wasn’t much they could do. There’s always been an unwritten rule that camping wasn’t allowed at the Oxbow, but there’s actually no town ordinance that prohibits spending the night under the stars at the scenic park on the banks of the Lamoille River.
Police, however, can crack down on the camping when it involves alcohol or open flames, as both are prohibited by town ordinance.
Police eventually convinced the Oxbow campers to relocate.
The fires were a real red flag to him to Keith. “You don’t want to lose that pavilion down there, we were concerned about that.”
There’s still no official town ordinance that prohibits camping at the Oxbow, and now town officials are working to come up with a strategy to stop it from happening again.
Police are patrolling the area more and the town will soon place signs reminding users that open alcohol containers and fires — and camping — are all prohibited at the park.
Officials are considering an official camping ban, but for now, the camping ban will be unofficial.
There’s been a countywide effort among local human services agencies this summer to help people struggling with housing during the pandemic. Some people still can’t find even temporary housing, and Morristown police annually field complaints about homeless encampments scattered around town.
