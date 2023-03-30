An upcoming Morristown town meeting will determine how voters determine budgets, elections and other town business in the future. It also provides an opportunity to revisit a failed spending measure of the recent past, regardless of how unpopular it seemed at the time.

The special in-person meeting, being held the evening of April 18 at Peoples Academy, was made necessary after a group of Morristown residents petitioned the town in January to hold a vote calling for all town budgets to be approved by Australian ballot. Since then, other items have been added to the April 18 meeting agenda, including whether to vote on elections and other town business by Australian ballot — not just budgets.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.