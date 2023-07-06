On July 2, the first tractor trailer of the 2023 summer season got stuck in the Smugglers Notch passage of Route 108 between Stowe and Cambridge.

Around 9 p.m., Yusnier Anuez, 36, of Florida City, Fla., ignored several signs on the roads leading toward the Notch, including those posted near the I-89 exit in Waterbury, as well as multiple bystanders who attempted to stop him from driving his big rig on his way to getting stuck in the boulder-laden roadway, according to Vermont State Police.

