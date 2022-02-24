Northeast Kingdom moose hunt

The high number of moose in the northeastern corner of Vermont has stimulated a dramatic increase in winter ticks, causing moose health to severely decline, according to officials.
As many as 90,000 winter ticks have been found on one moose.
More than half of moose calves have died in recent winters due to blood loss caused by the winter ticks.
In response, Vermont Fish & Wildlife will hold a moose hunt in the Northeast Kingdom to help reduce the impact of ticks on the population.
One hundred permits will be issued.
More information at vtfishandwildlife.com.
