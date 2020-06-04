Much of North Wolcott Road in Wolcott will be closed to all through traffic for two weeks, starting Tuesday, June 9.
Several sections of the road still show damage from the Halloween storm and severe flooding last Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
The road should reopen during both weekends of the construction period, Wolcott Road Commissioner Lucien Gravel said, and residents along live along North Wolcott Road will be able to get home during construction.
“We have to let people in and out if they live there, but sometimes they may have to wait,” Gravel said. He believes the work could take less than two weeks if the weather cooperates.
North Wolcott Road is one of the main commuter routes between Lamoille County and points north in Orleans County, and it regularly carries several thousand vehicles a day.
The road will be closed to all through traffic 24 hours a day during weekday construction between Morey Hill Road and West Hill Road. Town officials recommend nearby Town Hill Road as a detour; it intersects Route 15 in Wolcott before turning to Denton and West Hill roads in Craftsbury. Detours will be clearly marked.
Repairs on North Wolcott Road are planned at Sand Hill Road, which was heavily damaged by the raging Wild Branch River during the Halloween storm. That section of road was temporarily repaired last fall, but will be dug up, permanently fixed and repaved.
Morey Hill Road was also severely washed out and temporarily repaired near North Wolcott Road; that road will be re-excavated and permanent repairs will be done.
Other repair, safety and pre-emptive work to prevent future flooding and washouts will be done in North Wolcott village near Four Wheel Drive and near the bridge over the Wild Branch on Anthony Lane.
North Wolcott Road will be closed at night during the week because several sections of the road will be dug up for extended periods of time, Gravel said. Over $183,000 has been paid out so far for the repair work, much of it temporary, along the road. Gravel didn’t have a final estimate yet but he believes the road suffered damages that could approach the $500,000 mark.