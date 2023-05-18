Jacques Du Preez is the new executive director of the North Country Animal League.
Du Preez brings more than 20 years of business development and marketing experience to Vermont in community, advocacy and education positions.
Du Preez most recently served as Monadnock Humane Society’s director of development and marketing in Swanzey, N.H., and the director of marketing and communications for the Essex County Habitat for Humanity in Danvers, Mass.
In his new role, Du Preez will oversee operations at North Country Animal League’s Pet Adoption Center and Equine Center, working closely with staff, board members, donors and the community in support of its mission to promote compassionate and responsible relationships between humans and animals.
His expansive background and deep passion for both animal welfare and business will help chart a path forward, driving North Country Animal League into its next chapter.
“As the new executive director, I am committed to serving the animals and people in our community with compassion and dedication,” Du Preez said. “I look forward to working alongside our staff, volunteers and supporters to make a positive impact on the lives of the animals we care for and to build a stronger, more compassionate community for all.”
Du Preez studied marketing and business management and creative conferencing and event management at Damelin College in Cape Town, South Africa. He is relocating to Vermont from Orange, Mass., with his wife, Steph, two children, three dogs, two cats, 15 chickens and a gecko named Todd.
He succeeds Tracy Goldfine, who assumed the role of executive director in 2016.
