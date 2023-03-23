Last week, amid news about the collapse of two mid-sized regional banks on both coasts, Union Bank sought to ensure its customers that their money was safe.

Silicon Valley Bank in California and Signature Bank in New York collapsed after customers rapidly withdrew their deposits. A few days later, an email from Union Bank noted that those two banks differed from the 131-year-old Morrisville lending institution in they were “specialty banks” — Silicon Valley worked with tech companies backed by venture capitalists and Signature was “deeply involved” with crypto-currencies.

David Silverman

David Silverman

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.