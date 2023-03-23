Last week, amid news about the collapse of two mid-sized regional banks on both coasts, Union Bank sought to ensure its customers that their money was safe.
Silicon Valley Bank in California and Signature Bank in New York collapsed after customers rapidly withdrew their deposits. A few days later, an email from Union Bank noted that those two banks differed from the 131-year-old Morrisville lending institution in they were “specialty banks” — Silicon Valley worked with tech companies backed by venture capitalists and Signature was “deeply involved” with crypto-currencies.
“Their business models were completely different than Union Bank’s,” the March 14 email said. “Our business plan calls for a conservative approach to community banking with the intention to serve our customers and communities for decades to come.”
According to Union Bank president David Silverman, during an interview Monday, the Morrisville-based bank has $1.3 billion in total deposits.
“A bank of our size is big in Vermont scale, but in regional bank scale, not nearly as big,” Silverman said.
As an illustration of scale, Silicon Valley Bank had $209 billion in total assets and $175.4 billion in total deposits before its collapse and was considered a mid-sized regional bank.
Meanwhile, the behemoths measure their assets in the trillions. According to the Federal Reserve website, as of the end of last year, JPMorgan Chase boasted $3.2 trillion in consolidated assets, followed by three other banks with 13-digit asset values — Bank of America ($2.4 trillion), Citibank ($1.77 trillion) and Wells Fargo ($1.72 trillion).
Silverman said community banks differentiate between core deposits and “hot money,” which investors move in and out of different markets in pursuit of the highest possible short-term interest rates.
“Their whole deposit portfolio is what I would call hot money, which was money that could leave on a moment’s notice. That’s exactly what happened,” Silverman said.
When Silverman talks about core deposits, he’s talking accounts that are sometimes generational.
“We’ve got businesses that have done business with us here for 50, 60, 70 years in some cases, and they’re solid, solid relationships. Those folks aren’t going anywhere,” he said.
Contrast that with what happened to Silicon Valley Bank, which he said was caused by venture capitalists “essentially screaming fire in a crowded movie theater,” leading to what he called a “classic bank run.” According to media coverage, as much as $42 billion was withdrawn in a 24-hour period.
“There’s no meaningful loyalty there. No long history,” Silverman said. “They’re the antithesis of a community bank.”
That isn’t to say that banks with tens and hundreds of billions in deposits — or trillions, like the “too-big-to-fail” banks — don’t serve a purpose. Tech startups come with risk, Silverman said, but even if only a couple out of every 10 startups becomes a success, it can be worth that risk.
“Those are good odds for them, because what they are trying to do is back these innovative ideas,” he said. “But that’s definitely not conventional banking. At least, not the kind of lending that we do.”
Union Bank has a legal lending limit of $20 million, but it won’t simply dole out that kind of loan to just anyone walking in the front door. Rather, the bank will “start a relationship” much smaller and will only be willing to go closer to that loan limit once that relationship becomes more comfortable.
“We want assurance that they’re going to be a responsible borrower, and a lot of that is discovered through behaviors,” Silverman said. “How do people behave through good times? How do they behave through bad times? Is paying back their loan a priority?”
Union Bank, which has 200 employees and opened its 18th branch last year, has weathered its share of financial storms during its 131 years — the Great Depression, two World Wars, the 2008 financial crisis and two global pandemics a century apart.
Anna Louise Mower, in her 1935 book “History of Morristown, Vermont,” noted the bank’s resilience: “The stability of this institution is shown by the fact that in the crisis of March, 1933, when supposedly solid banks all over the country were closed for months, if not permanently, the Union Savings Bank & Trust Co. was ready to carry on business in a normal way … and local business was but little hampered by this financial emergency.”
Silverman said the worst stretch he can remember for Union Bank was in the small recession that started in the early 1990s and was marked by a slow employment recovery that lingered for years after the recession was officially over. New England states were hit especially hard.
“When you’re in business, whether it’s banking or anything else, there are always risks, and you manage those risks to protect the owners, to protect the shareholders. Bankers have a special duty that’s well beyond that, which is protecting our depositors,” Silverman said. “I hate to get sort of corny about it, but it’s really a sacred duty.”
