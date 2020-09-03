No one was injured in a shooting in Morristown Aug. 27, and one of the alleged shooters has already appeared in court and been released.
Two men, Brandon Emmons, 25, of Hyde Park, and Shaka Africa, 30, of Northfield, were both arrested by Morristown police later in the day after allegedly shooting at a parked car with four people inside on Elmore Street.
Emmons was initially accused by Morristown police of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and cruelty to a child for his part in the shooting. He appeared in court in Caledonia County the next day where prosecutors charged him with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
Emmons pleaded not guilty to both charges and was later released on conditions, according to Lamoille County State’s Attorney Todd Shove.
Shove said that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and at this time the state is not charging Emmons with attempted murder.
The other man, Africa, was on federal furlough at the time of the incident. His furlough was revoked after he was taken into custody, and federal law enforcement officials are still investigating his role in the shooting. On Monday, Shove said he hadn’t seen the case file on Africa, but to his knowledge he was still incarcerated.
Court documents filed in U.S District Court in Burlington on Aug. 28 show that federal investigators have accused Africa of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to Morristown police, the shooting took place at 1936 Elmore Road — Route 12 — at approximately 5:23 a.m. on Thursday. Shots were fired and two rounds struck a vehicle just as the driver pulled into that address; Two adults and two children were in the car; all were uninjured.
Court documents alleged that as the driver pulled into the driveway one shooter, identified in court records as “B.E.,” shot at the vehicle with a shotgun from in or near the Elmore Road house. The other shooter, Shaka Africa, shot at the vehicle from outside the residence with a handgun later identified as a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol.
According to police, one of the adults in the car went to the Morristown Police Department to report the shooting just after it happened.
Morristown police, along with officers from the Stowe Police Department, Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department, Drug Enforcement Administration and Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms responded to the incident.
The man who reported the shooting identified Emmons as one of the shooters, police said. Africa was later identified as the second shooter.
The two men were taken into custody at roughly 10:15 a.m. Thursday, according to Morristown Police Chief Richard Keith.
Police received tips that the two men might return to the same Elmore Road address, so officers staked out the area. The two men returned to the scene roughly five hours later and were quickly taken into custody.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with any information should call the Morristown Police Department at 888-4211.
