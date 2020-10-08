No streets in the village of Morrisville will be closed down for trick-or-treating this year.
The town typically closes down Maple Street, one of the main arteries in the village, and several nearby side streets to vehicles for several hours on Halloween to allow for safer trick-or-treating. But this year, town officials don’t want to encourage people to congregate in one specific area due to the ongoing pandemic.
“We’re not going to do that this year,” Dan Lindley, Morristown’s town administrator, said. Lindley told the select board about the decision at its meeting on Monday night.
“We’re not banning trick-or-treating,” he said. “We’re just not encouraging it.”
“People can trick-or-treat if they want, we’re not going to tell them they can’t,” he added. But for everyone’s safety it seems like a better idea not to concentrate so many people in one area of the village. Plus, doing so would mean residents of Maple Street and the surrounding streets could be forced to interact with strangers when they don’t want to.
Lindley knows the decision to hand out candy or not this year is one everyone has to make on their own, but he’s encouraging people who aren’t interested to use that timeless signal that there’s no candy to be had inside — porch and outside lights that are turned off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.