The Lamoille North Supervisory District continues to explore central office relocation options as its current building deteriorates, but, as facilities manager Dylan Laflam said at a recent meeting, there is “no easy fix and no cheap option.”
The district’s central office, located on Cricket Hill next to the Lamoille Union High School campus in Hyde Park, has faced problems around elevated carbon dioxide levels for years while the school board has debated short- and long-term alternatives to housing the district’s administrative staff.
According to a district timeline, indoor air quality tests completed in 2014 first found elevated levels of carbon dioxide in the central office. Another test in 2018 found elevated levels again.
In August 2021, mold was found in a closet containing computer servers, which was subsequently sealed. A subsequent air quality test in September confirmed high levels of mold in the closet, which was subsequently remediated.
An indoor air quality test a week after the mold remediation found that while mold levels inside the central office were lower than the levels found outdoors, carbon dioxide levels were still higher than indoor air quality standards.
Stephanie Sweet, a board member from Belvidere, said at the Oct. 10 meeting that a recent 20-minute visit to the office resulted in an hours-long asthma attack.
“We know indoor air quality metrics including CO2 levels are surpassing acceptable standards and have led to a less-than-optimal work environment. Beyond this important issue, at 15 employees, the district has exceeded the capacity of our current building,” board chair Mark Nielsen said in a statement.
The school board also paid $75,000 to remediate mold at the Belvidere Central School earlier this year and has yet to determine its fate, which could include selling it to the town.
Possible solutions to the central office problem were discussed last December, with district business manager Deborah Clarke hoping to have options for the board to act on in early 2022 but warned that such a timeline could easily become extended.
Now, as 2022 winds down, the district still has no clear path forward.
Lease deferred
Laflam suggested last December and again last month to lease space in the former P.H. Edwards furniture store in Hyde Park, built in 1891 and recently renovated by Manufacturing Solutions Inc., or MSI, as an ideal location for the central office.
In response to a request for proposal two weeks ago, MSI offered the district the options of a five-year lease at an annual cost of $88,000, a 10-year lease at $84,000, and a 20-year lease at $80,000.
At 6,000 square feet, Laflam said there would be enough space to house the current district staff and room for expansion. He recommended that the board sign a 20-year lease.
The board initially moved to follow through with Laflam’s recommendation before Katie Orost, a board member from Johnson, noted that the space wouldn’t be available until 2024. She said several residents in Johnson expressed support for building a new central office rather than leasing one long term.
A new central office could be built in Hyde Park, one that could incorporate a new track and child care facility for Lamoille North employees that could partner with programs at the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center, but it would require a full utility infrastructure buildout and putting up a $2.7 million bond to voters.
Eventually, the debate between renting and building reached an impasse. According to Clark, there isn’t time to determine the proper scope, cost and bond estimates to put it up for a vote for Town Meeting Day.
Clark and superintendent Catherine Gallagher also said directing the 15 central office employees to work from home was also untenable as it would not allow staff to collaborate and communicate effectively.
The board plans to focus on the matter again at its Nov. 14 meeting, according to district’s director of communications Rene Thibault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.