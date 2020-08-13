There were no contested legislative primary races in Lamoille County, but things will change come Nov. 3. The local political party leadership managed to run candidates for every House seat other than the two-county Orleans-Lamoille district, where Rep. Mark Higley, R-Lowell, will remain unopposed in November.
No one chose to run against incumbent Lamoille County Sen. Rich Westman, R-Cambridge, either.
Here’s what the Nov. 3 ballot will look like for Lamoille County House hopefuls.
• Lamoille-1, serving Stowe (one seat): Incumbent Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, Republican, versus Jo Sabel Courtney, Democrat for the single seat.
• Lamoille-2, serving Bel-videre, Hyde Park, Johnson and Wolcott (two seats): Incumbent Dan Noyes, D-Wolcott, versus newcomers Richard Bailey, R-Hyde Park; Kate Donnally, D-Hyde Park; and Shayne Spence, R-Johnson.
• Lamoille-3, serving Cam-bridge and Waterville (one seat): Incumbent Lucy Rogers, D-Waterville, versus Ferron Wambold, R-Cambridge.
• Lamoille-Washington, serving Elmore, Morristown, Woodbury and Worcester (two seats): Incumbents David Yacovone, D-Morristown, and Avram Patt, D-Worcester, versus Shannara Johnson and Tyler Machia, both Morristown Republicans.
— Tommy Gardner
