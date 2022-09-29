The News & Citizen and Stowe Reporter are hosting debates between the candidates for three Lamoille County House races.

The first night features a single debate on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Stowe High School auditorium, between the candidates for the Lamoille-1 House district.

The second night features two debates — among candidates for the Lamoille-Washington and Lamoille-2 House districts. It will be held Oct. 13, in the auditorium at Peoples Academy in Morrisville.

The events start at 6 p.m. each night, although the doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Debates will last about 90 minutes each and be moderated by Tommy Gardner, news editor for both papers.

In the single-seat Stowe debate, Democrat Scott Weathers will face off against Jed Lipsky, an independent.

For the Lamoille-Washington district, which includes Morristown, Elmore, Worcester, Woodbury and part of Stowe, four candidates are vying for two seats: Saudia LaMont, D-Morristown; Nichole Loati, R-Morristown; Ben Olsen, R-Morristown; and Avram Patt, D-Worcester.

After a short intermission, the second Oct. 13 debate features four candidates running for two seats in the Lamoille-2 district, which serves the towns of Belvidere, Hyde Park, Johnson and Wolcott. The Lamoille-2 candidates are Richard Bailey, R-Hyde Park; Kate Donnally, D-Hyde Park; Dan Noyes, D-Wolcott; and Malcolm “Mac” Teale, R-Hyde Park.

Format

After an explanation of the ground rules, the moderator will introduce the candidates. Each candidate will give short opening statements, limited to three minutes, and will each wrap up with a one-minute closing statement.

Rounds of questions from the moderator will be interspersed with two rounds where a candidate can directly ask another candidate a question.

We invite reader-submitted questions to news@stowereporter.com.

Answers will be kept to two minutes or less. Candidates will not receive questions in advance.

Should questions be taken from the floor, the moderator will ensure that audience members ask questions, not make speeches. This is a debate between the candidates, not between candidates and the audience.

The debates will be recorded by Green Mountain Access TV and will be available online at bit.ly/3RZkWGc.

Lamoille-1

Oct. 12, 6 p.m.

Stowe High School Auditorium, Stowe

Jed Lipsky, Scott Weathers

Lamoille-Washington

Oct. 13, 6 p.m.

Peoples Academy Auditorium, Morrisville

Saudia LaMont, Nichole Loati, Ben Olsen, Avram Patt

Lamoille-2