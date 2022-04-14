The News & Citizen has filed a lawsuit against the village of Johnson over the municipality’s refusal to provide a resignation letter from former foreman Troy Dolan.
Village clerk Rosemary Audibert refused an initial request for a copy of the letter on the advice of the village’s lawyers, Monaghan Safar Ducham. In doing so, she cited an exemption in Vermont public records law that broadly applies to personnel.
This exemption refers to “personal documents relating to an individual, including information in any files maintained to hire, evaluate, promote, or discipline any employee of a public agency,” and commonly applies to personnel files and other sensitive documents.
The newspaper appealed her denial, arguing that this exemption does not apply to resignation letters and that it is highly irregular for a resignation letter to be withheld under any circumstances. The paper cited multiple examples where similar letters were readily provided by other municipalities, including examples where employees revealed personal information about themselves or leveled allegations against others.
On March 25, the village of Johnson’s board of trustees held a formal appeal meeting but when trustee Ken Tourangeau made a motion to deny the appeal none of his fellow trustees would second it. Instead, the board took no action, which then-trustee chair William Jennison noted meant denying the appeal.
On April 7, the News & Citizen filed a suit in Vermont Superior Court against the village.
In the suit, it’s argued that the Vermont Supreme Court has already ruled documents relating to resignations are public records and that the court has previously determined the term “personal documents” to apply “only when the privacy of the individual is involved.”
The suit also argues that there is no privacy consideration to consider in this case because Dolan has already released a statement to the media concerning his departure from the village.
“Given the level of disharmony in the village’s water and light department, there is a strong public interest in determining why (Troy) Dolan resigned and whether there are additional undisclosed reasons for his resignation,” the suit claimed.
Along with Dolan’s resignation letter, the suit also demands compensation for legal fees and any other related costs.
Dolan’s resignation as a full-time employee for the village’s water and light department was effective March 31, but the day before the village rehired him as a part-time contractor in order to oversee in-progress projects and train a successor.
In a similar instance, Troy Dolan’s wife, Meredith Dolan, became a part-time contractor with the village in June 2021 after she resigned her full-time manager position; she terminated her contract last month.
Troy Dolan initially resigned after objecting to the union-mandated return to work of lineman Paul Stankiewicz, saying that statements had been made that he perceived as threats against him and his family.
According to an arbitration agreement obtained by the News & Citizen, the village attempted to layoff Stankiewicz in August 2021 while he was suspended following complaints he made a few months earlier to Meredith Dolan, in what he characterized as years of harassment by coworkers that he believed was either allowed or encouraged by Troy Dolan.
Meredith Dolan interpreted Stankiewicz’s frustrated complaints as a personal threat, but an independent arbitrator wrote in his report that “there was little evidence of the alleged threat.”
The village was forced to allow Stankiewicz to return to work in February after the arbitrator found the village violated the terms of his contract by attempting to lay him off over a more junior lineman employed by the village.
A request by the News & Citizen for a copy of the arbitration agreement was also denied by the village of Johnson, even though a copy of the document was shared publicly at a board of trustees meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.