As Wolcott Elementary School’s current principal heads off next year to run a different school in the same supervisory union, his successor is excited to step into the role.
The Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union hired Dennis Hill, an educator with 25 years of experience in Vermont schools, as the next Wolcott principal.
The hiring was announced at the Wolcott School Board’s March 24 meeting. That news was swiftly followed by a decision that the supervisory union has picked its next superintendent.
Hill said he was born in New Jersey but in a phone conversation this week hastened to add that he’s lived in Vermont since he was 2 years old, and quipped that his passions are “teaching, my Labradors and my family, not necessarily in that order.”
He started his education career in 1995 as a third-grade teacher at Union Elementary School in Montpelier, and then the assistant principal of that school. After that and prior to being named director at Laraway School, he worked as principal or assistant principal at Spaulding, BFA-St. Albans, Missisquoi and Essex high schools.
Hill was hired at Laraway just last year, but when the job opened at Wolcott, he found the chance to work with younger students and their teachers too hard to resist.
“As much as I love Laraway, and it does magic for kids, I always envisioned ending my career doing education at an elementary school,” he said. “It just felt like such a warm place to be and when I left the interview, I said, ‘I hope they choose me.’”
Hill said his time as director of the Laraway School — an institution for students who have behavioral or emotional issues, have been neglected or abused or have learning disabilities — has increased his understanding of the effects of trauma on kids and their education.
“When you talk about any trauma, it really is a filter through which to look at all kids, and even when things seem perfect, all kids, all adults have something in their past that influences who they are,” he said. “My time at Laraway has put a huge magnifying glass on that.”
Orleans Southwest superintendent Adam Rosenberg touted Hill’s focus on “learner agency,” a value Rosenberg earlier this year described as one that “puts kids in the driver’s seat” when it comes to their learning.
“We were lucky to have some really qualified candidates, and Dennis really rose to the top,” Rosenberg said.
The various Orleans Southwest principals’ offices resemble something of a game of musical chairs the second half of this school year.
Wolcott’s vacancy opened when current principal Matt Foster was hired to replace the principal at Craftsbury Academy, Merri Greenia, who is retiring after nearly four decades as a principal in the supervisory union — she got her start 37 years ago at Wolcott and was principal there for 25 years before going to Craftsbury.
At the same time, the supervisory union is looking for a replacement for Hardwick Elementary School principal Patrick Pennock.
Rosenberg said searching for three principals at roughly the same time has brought some efficiencies to the search process.
“I’ve talked to people who applied for one position and, if they didn’t get it, to apply to the other ones,” he said.
And just this past week, the Orleans Southwest board chose Rosenberg’s successor. Rosenberg announced his departure this winter, saying the pandemic has made it too tough to be with his family, who lives in Maine.
According to minutes from Friday’s special meeting, the district has offered the job to Dr. David Baker. District officials did not reply with information about Baker before press time.
The district has not yet inked employment contracts for Hill or Baker.
