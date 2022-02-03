The Morristown VFW was packed in December with friends, family and former colleagues during a jubilant retirement party for Morristown Police Department chief Richard Keith, but a few days later, as he recounted his 36 years at the department, he was just plain weary, and counting down the days.

It might have been the cumulative effect of being a leader of police at a time when the general public is having a reckoning with law enforcement. It might have been recovering from a recent surgery stemming from that time decades ago when he threw his back out helping lift a person into an ambulance. Or…

“To sum it up, I’m just tired,” he laughed. “I guess at 65, you have a right to be, though, right?”

Keith’s successor, Jason Luneau, is the town’s interim chief, a probationary designation that runs until July 1, when he hopes to drop the temporary qualifier. He’s been with the force since 2007 and learned much of what he knows from Keith.

“I learned from Richard that professionalism is very important in a law enforcement,” Luneau said. “Richard was always very fair as a leader and a police officer.”

Tractor to cop car

Keith started part time with Morristown in 1985, under then-chief Lawrence “Bud” LaClair. His first squad car was a 1984 Crown Victoria — the ubiquitous cop car for decades, well before anyone decided to order SUVs or pickup trucks, which Morristown largely switched to a few years ago.

Keith said, LaClair “basically put the department together,” orchestrating the construction of the current police station at the end of Lower Main Street. It was built in 1978, so it was still relatively new when Keith came on board, but now it’s nearing 45 years old — a new public safety building is high on Luneau’s priority list.

When LaClair retired in 1995, Keith was named his successor.

Keith didn’t get into police work until relatively late in life, after graduating from Peoples Academy and spending 11 years working full time as a dairy farmer. While those skillsets don’t overlap much, he said farming and being a cop have one thing in common: hard work and lots of it.

“I tell people that, especially as a chief, it’s kind of the same. It’s 24/7,” he said. “It’s a life. It’s not really a career.”

Up until a couple of years ago, when the department started promoting some patrollers to sergeants to spread the responsibility around, he was the go-to for just about every decision. Morristown PD was a late adapter to a sort of command chain system, with captains, sergeants, lieutenants and the like.

“Very few departments stayed with the structure we had as late as we had it,” he said. “But I live in town, and I was readily available and would answer my phone any time.”

Keith said he was very selective in his hiring process, something sheriff Roger Marcoux quipped about at Keith’s retirement party last month — it’s been true for well over a decade that if you wondered, “What happened to that good deputy?” you could invariably find him wearing an MPD uniform, perhaps now sporting a beard.

Keith could have retired a few years ago and gotten his full pension, but he wanted to make sure he was leaving the department in good shape.

But being a police officer in recent years has meant having a certain segment of the population hold a dim view of police — a view amplified by the George Floyd murder by an on-duty Minneapolis cop. For Keith, putting on his blue uniform for 36 years meant he worked there long enough to see cops go from being heroes in to being villains, at least in some quarters.

While the defund-the-police movement hasn’t much affected police budgets locally, and the cop shops still receive plenty of support from their towns, some of that support is eroding. Keith said he recently heard from a town official who suggested the Morristown officers receive training in implicit bias and fair and impartial policing, and he just shook his head, because he’d been making that part of his training regimen for more than a decade.

“For me, it was very frustrating and demeaning to police,” he said. “We’re not Los Angeles. We’re not Milwaukee. We’re Morrisville, Vermont.”

The next generation

Luneau’s trajectory, on the other hand, was established as soon as he graduated from Lamoille Union High School. The Cambridge native, now 38, went to New Hampshire Technical Institute and earned an associate degree in criminal justice.

He started with Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department in 2004 and jumped over to Morristown in 2007. After about six years as a patrol officer, he went away for a stint on the Northern Vermont Drug Task Force. When he came back, he brought a partner — he and Viper became the department’s K9 unit, sniffing out drugs and finding fleeing perps.

He was then promoted to detective and then sergeant, once the department switched to that command structure.

Luneau said Keith placed a high priority on professional development, and the department undergoes monthly training exercises all year, a regimen that’s been in place for nearly a decade. And it’s not all about learning to shoot more accurately or deal with a hostage situation.

There are things like the fair and impartial policing strategies Keith referred to.

“There are always new things, different policies that are being updated, and it’s important for us to stay on top of that,” Luneau said.

Take body cameras, for instance. Even as some municipalities are just coming around to the chest mounted video cameras, Morristown has had them since the technology first came out, bulky and cumbersome.

Keith didn’t have all that constant training when he was first starting out. He had a week of training at the police academy, and that was about it.

“They jammed us,” he said of the academy. “We got in on a Monday and got out on a Saturday. Fifty-eight hours and they basically gave you a gun and a badge and said hit the road.”

With Keith gone, Luneau will still have senior law enforcement officials to look to for advice. There’s his old boss, Sheriff Marcoux, and there’s Don Hull, the Stowe police chief. Within his own ranks, Luneau has veteran cops like Ron Audet and Garth Christiansen, who’ve been patrolling the streets well before Luneau came along.

Moving forward with a post-Keith department, Luneau said his two main concerns are with drugs and mental health. He said the town is facing a severe opioid and crack cocaine problem, and he’d like the department to be more proactive in tracking that drug traffic.

Also, look at any week’s worth of incident logs from Morristown Police Department, and you’ll see many calls dealing with mental health. Luneau would like to see the three local departments — Morristown, Stowe and the sheriff’s department — share an embedded mental health worker, who would be employed by Lamoille County Mental Health Services but shared by the law enforcement agencies.

“It’s almost daily that we deal with a case that has some nexus to mental health,” Luneau said.

To address those issues, the department is going to need a some more cops, a refrain familiar in departments all over Vermont and the United States. Morristown is currently down two officers, and Luneau hasn’t seen any qualified candidates in a while.

“With limited staffing, we’re more reactive than I’d like to be,” he said.

After more than a quarter century preparing the budget, Keith handed over the ledger sheets to Luneau for the most recent round. Keith looked at it, but he let Luneau do all the negotiating with the town.

“I would say this budget is a reflection of what I want for the department,” Luneau said.