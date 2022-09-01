For the first time since 2019, students of all ages arrived for the first day of school across Lamoille County on Monday and were not required to wear masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
In a memo sent to schools in August, the Vermont Agency of Education and Department of Health announced a shift in policy for the new school year. While masks were made optional last spring, the agency has relinquished control over health decisions back to those who were making them prior to the pandemic’s eruption: school nurses.
“As we begin to think of COVID-19 as an endemic disease, we once again need to shift our thinking,” the memo said. “COVID-19, like the flu, is now a part of our lives.”
While risks around the coronavirus remain, including indications like those from a study published by the American Medical Association that estimated up to 10 percent of children who contract COVID-19 could be at risk for extended lingering effects from the virus, the state indicated to nurses that testing would no longer be a “first-line strategy” against the virus, instructing them to instead incorporate its monitoring and treatment into broader health and wellness programs.
For some, like Lamoille Union High School’s nurse Flo Kelley, this change in health policy to school nurses is a welcome return to some sort of normalcy after two years of a wearying strictness.
“I think it’s going to be actually improved. Testing is not the first line anymore for COVID,” Kelley said, who added that state health department guidelines are much less stringent now.
The Lamoille North Supervisory District, which had maintained weekly reports of new COVID-19 cases in each school, will no longer track those numbers. The district will still test symptomatic students with parental permission and positive tests will be reported to the health agency.
Lamoille South Unified Union Superintendent Ryan Heraty also confirmed that his district will adhere to the newly relaxed guidelines and implement no special procedures or strategies when it comes to COVID-19 mitigation.
In a state and country struggling to attract and retain teaching and administrative staff, both districts reported full rosters on both sides of their school systems. Outside of an open slot for middle school principal and a handful of other positions, Lamoille North has filled all its open positions. Lamoille South is in the same boat, according to Heraty.
At least for now, there’s a sense of calm and an embrace of business as usual as the school year gets underway in both districts.
“It feels wonderful. You see the children at Hyde Park Elementary School outside signing their names on the sidewalk. You see barbecues, potlucks. You see children really happy. You see buses that are full of students. It just has a different feeling this year. It has a very optimistic feeling this year,” Lamoille North Superintendent Catherine Gallagher said.
Drills return
In schools across Vermont, a more disconcerting sign of a return to normal was announced by the Vermont Agency of Education as well: the return of active-shooter drills.
With mass shootings a common occurrence across the United States and high-profile incidents like the 21 students and teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas, in May have kept preventing such incidents in the minds of educators.
As restrictions around COVID-19 mitigation lift, the agency is once again requiring schools to conduct active shooter drills, along with guidelines to attempt to limit anxiety in student responses to these practice scenarios.
In Lamoille North, Gallagher said the district has been in conversation with the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department and the Lamoille Restorative Center around best practices when it comes to conducting these drills, but there’s also an attempt to look at the problem holistically.
“It really begins with knowing your students and knowing your faculty,” she said. “If you think about all the events that have happened in the past, people always say, ‘We knew. This person was on our radar.’ Whether it’s an adult in the community or a child. So, it comes down to being able to be able to do a threat assessment. Could this person harm themself potentially or harm others potentially?”
In Lamoille South, Stowe High School is one of about a dozen Vermont high schools that underwent a safety audit recently. The district announced that they were partnering with Margolis Healy and Associates, a professional services firm specializing in safety, security and emergency preparedness to assist in the effort.
