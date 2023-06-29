Village Center Apartments

The Village Center Apartments, in the heart of Morrisville, are officially finished.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

They don’t make them like they used to. And, when it comes to the addition of two dozen new affordable apartments in the heart of Lamoille County’s most populous downtown, that’s a good thing.

The phrase “affordable housing” invokes for some people a vision of cheap, crowded, segregated buildings, whether they be tenement high-rises in urban settings or trailer parks far away from grocery stores and necessary services.

Jim Lovinsky, executive director of the Lamoille Housing Partnership said as sleek and shiny as the new building is, and as packed with dignitaries as Tuesday’s ribbon cutting may have been, it will soon simply be seen for it was always meant to be: a much-needed place to live.
A dragon has found its new home on Hutchins Street in downtown Morrisville at Village Center Apartments. The eye-catching creature is not a rogue dragon from the “Game of Thrones” book series, but rather the creation of Vermont artist Martin McGowan.
A worker monitors the high-tech monitoring system in the all-electric, 24-unit building.

