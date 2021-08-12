Allow Ryan Heraty, the new superintendent of the Lamoille South school district, to dispense with a few orders of business before getting to know him.
Yes, Stowe High School will have AP classes. Yes, he’s visited The Elmore School and he is as charmed by it as everyone else. And, yes, there will be school five days a week in school.
“There’s an academic piece, there’s a routine piece and there’s an equity piece around the level of support that different kids have, depending on their different circumstances,” Heraty said. “I think all of those things come into play. And a lot of those, you just can’t replace in a virtual environment.”
Back in school
Heraty said most of the parents he’s spoken with since he started July 1 want their kids in school five days a week, and not just for the students’ education — navigating educating kids at home while juggling jobs and child care has been a nightmare for households around the country.
Heraty added, though, there are some exceptions, a few parents who have expressed a desire to keep some aspects of a hybrid model, partly on campus, partly virtual. Educators discovered some students benefited from parts of the virtual learning experience, such as increased participation from students who didn’t feel as comfortable speaking up and sharing their thoughts in a large classroom. The trick is to learn how to fold some of that into the traditional in-school schooling.
The Vermont Virtual Learning Collaborative is still an option for some students, but it’s not the either-or proposition for everyone that it was last year.
With less than three weeks until the academic year begins — the first day of school is Monday, Aug. 30 — there are still plenty of moving pieces being sorted out. But there are likely to be fewer restrictions on things like field trips, assemblies, sporting events and opportunities for volunteerism.
“A lot of that is because of how great of a job Vermont has done around vaccinations and navigating the pandemic,” Heraty said.
The district doesn’t have an exact vaccination rate and is still working out what data it will be collecting. The state is mandating that students keep wearing masks until 80 percent of the eligible population is vaccinated.
“The question is, how do we determine 80 percent?” Heraty said. “Is the state going to provide us with that data? Are we going to be asking parents to provide proof of vaccination? They haven’t given us an answer on that yet.”
He said sixth grade is going to be a particularly interesting one to keep an eye on. Most kids turn 12 sometime during that school year, and that’s the minimum age for vaccine eligibility. So, half the class could be getting jabs while the other half waits — either for their birthdays or for the eligibility floor to drop.
While some things remain up in the air until Aug. 30, and probably beyond, there are two certainties that will have large portions of two towns’ populations breathing easier.
The Elmore School is not going anywhere anytime soon, despite a facilities study that was released unceremoniously and without context during the final quarter of the last school year, seeming to all but call for the last remaining Vermont one-room schoolhouse to shut down.
Also, AP classes are back on the menu at Stowe High School. The higher-rigor curriculum was dropped last year amid uncertainty how to staff them in a hybrid school week model, much to the chagrin of many Stowe parents and students.
Between last school year and Aug. 30 has been a summer break, and Heraty said he hopes the Lamoille South teachers and staffers have managed to enjoy it, because the summer of 2020 was pretty much a blip as they all tried to figure out how to reinvent school.
“They really deserve that time,” he said. “I hope they’ve been able to recharge with their family and their friends and take advantage of the beauty of Vermont.”
Past and future
Heraty, 39, lives in Stowe with his wife, Cynthia, and three kids, all of whom will attend Stowe schools in the fall — one in pre-K, one in elementary school and one in middle school.
He originally hails from Chicago, and most recently served as principal at Union Elementary School in Montpelier since 2018.
Heraty is only the third person to serve in the role of superintendent of schools for Morristown, Stowe and Elmore in 35 years, an unprecedented streak of continuity in Vermont education. He comes in during an unprecedented moment in history, so perhaps it’s fitting that there’s someone new at the helm as schools hit the reset button after a year and a quarter of trying to adapt to a new world.
Former superintendent Tracy Wrend may be gone but the administrative team she assembled is still there to help the new guy navigate the ropes. Heraty praised the financial systems that are in place and the high teacher retention, observing that “people like to work in this district.”
“It’s really a testament to the district in general that there’s been that much consistency in the superintendent’s position over time, even with the governance changes that occurred, and the merging and all the different challenges that have come about,” he said. “With that support, there needs to be a real high level of trust. So, for me, it’s about spending a lot of time really focusing on building trust in the community and building relationships with our community and our teachers and our staff and our students, and just making sure that they know where my values are.”
Heraty also comes aboard with no shortage of political angst in the merged three-town district.
For one, Stowe doesn’t want to be part of it. The town voted overwhelmingly in May to leave Lamoille South, but it’s been radio silence since then regarding next steps. Heraty is keeping an ear to the ground, but said he thinks that is a town issue better left to residents and their elected officials, since they directly represent their constituents.
Speaking of political drama, Wrend departed at the end of the school year in a cloud of it, whether stemming from a wrongful termination lawsuit that lasted five years, or a perceived lack of transparency in charting a path forward for a bifurcated Lamoille South.
She also left with a big chunk of change — a separation agreement she signed with the school board this past winter pays her a full salary for the next year, and penalizes the board for making any disparaging remarks about her.
Heraty deflects questions about those dramatic set pieces. With less than three weeks before the school year, his priorities are in the classroom, not the voting booth.
“Those discussions, they’re important that they take place, and our communities are making decisions, but we can’t let it impact our kids,” he said.
He does embrace a new style of direct communication with the community, though. He’s been crafting a weekly “Lamoille Ledger,” a newsletter sent directly to parents and other subscribers — and also available on the district website — that contains news and notes and multimedia, such as a sit-down interview with The Elmore School’s teacher, Diane Nicholls.
He also plans to be a visible presence in the schools and out in the towns. After all, he’s only the third person in the job since the late 1980s.
“Just having that opportunity, that face time for the community, for them to get to know me, just instills some of that connection, some of that trust over time,” he said. “I also enjoy it.”
