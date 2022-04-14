The recent dedication of the Mamadou N’Diaye Resource Center brought the Northern Vermont University Johnson campus community together to celebrate a new space for students of color.
Created by the Coalition of Minority Students as a safe place in a predominantly white campus community, the resource center is named in memory of a former Johnson student.
“It’s scary to be in a place where a lot of people don’t look like you,” said Devyn Thompson, the coalition’s co-president and third-year English major from Waldorf, Md., who is also pursuing licensure in secondary education. “I want that room to provide a sense of relief. I don’t want any student of color here to feel unsupported. Seeing my goal for this resource center and in his name coming to fruition is a dream.”
N’Diaye was a rising sophomore pursuing a media arts degree who also played basketball for the Badgers. He died in a drowning accident in July 2020. The Coalition of Minority Students began as a group for minority student-athletes after N’Diaye’s death and has expanded to support all minority students on campus.
The group includes all students as ally members.
Zoe Avent, a coalition member and first-year political science major from Springfield, sees the resource center “as a place for conversations about how to speak up for others, as a space for people to feel safe talking about their experiences, even if they aren’t a person of color. I want people to feel safe coming to us to talk, learn, and educate themselves and us.”
Students transformed the room over February break — cleaning it, painting the walls — one black, one yellow, one splatter paint and one in a line design, and claimed the space as their own, Thompson said.
A photo of Mamadou hangs on one wall. A basketball signed by the women’s and men’s basketball teams, coaching staff and managers in his memory sits in a protected glass case.
Priya Tamang-Suarez, a sophomore studying biology pre-med, said, “The Coalition of Minority Students gave me a safe, comfort space that I needed as a freshman, it took me out of my shell. I’m happy the resource center finally came together. It’s good to have an organization for all students to learn about diversity, equity and inclusion, to learn about a history they don’t know. Growth involves uncomfortable topics.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.