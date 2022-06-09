Kylee Ostrout was among 140 area postmasters sworn into office May 25 in a ceremony held in Manchester, N.H.
Ostrout was sworn in as postmaster of Hyde Park. Postmasters oversee all aspects of local retail and delivery operations.
“It was an honor and once in a lifetime opportunity to be sworn in by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy,” said Ostrout. “I am very grateful to be appointed to this position and look forward to serving our community in this new role. I appreciate all our customers and want to say thank you for supporting the USPS. We wouldn’t be where we are if it weren’t for you.”
“We had an exceptionally positive peak holiday season in 2021, learning from the failures of 2020, and followed that up by successfully delivering more than 320 million COVID-19 test kits to the American public this winter,” Ostrout said in a press release.
“In the 2021 fall election, we delivered completed ballots from voters to election officials in an average of 1.4 days. We’ll take that success into delivering this year’s midterm elections.”
