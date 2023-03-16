New generation takes over Morristown board

From left to right, Don McDowell, Laura Streets, Judy Bickford and Travis Sabataso.

 Courtesy photos

Thirty-five years of combined institutional memory is gone from the Morristown Selectboard, either pushed out the door by voters or leaving of its own volition.

The board, during its annual reorganizational meeting Thursday, bid farewell to its longest serving members as the remaining elected officials pondered how to deal with the fallout from an unpopular operating budget.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.