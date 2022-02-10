With inflation driving up budgets, and bond payments for Hyde Park Elementary School renovations kicking in next fiscal year, the Lamoille North school district has attempted to keep spending in check and drafted a budget of approximately $30 million, $1.8 million more than the district spent in 2021.
The proposed budget covers operational expenses at four elementary schools and Lamoille Union Middle/High School. Cambridge votes separately on its own budget but contributes to the middle and high school.
The budget is conservative, with spending increasing only 2 percent before including payments on the $9.8 million Hyde Park school bond, which was approved in 2016 and paid for a massive overhaul of the school, done during the 2017-18 school year. Those bond payments raise total expenses 5 percent across the whole unified district.
Broken down by category, education spending in the elementary schools is set to grow nearly 7 percent and nearly 4 percent at the middle and high school level. Education spending across the state is projected to rise about 4 percent, according to the school district.
Despite the spending increase, taxes are projected to be less than the previous year in every Lamoille North community but Hyde Park and Waterville, where education taxes are projected to go up by less than one dollar per $100,000 in property value.
Equalized spending per pupil is greatly increasing, about a 14 percent jump per elementary student and 2 percent jump per secondary student.
But Lamoille North business manager Deborah Clark said this number has been slow to rebound during the pandemic and advised that people shouldn’t “freak out” about those numbers or this year’s growth in spending.
“Spending is very conservative based on the inflation we’re seeing,” Clark said. “We know we’ve got that. It’s new to the budget, but we won’t see that jump again now that the principal payments for the Hyde Park bond are on the budget. We won’t see that jump again.”
An informational meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. at the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center and an Australian ballot vote will be held on March 1 at local polling places throughout the district.
Elementary schools
That $30 million proposed spending is split nearly equally between the elementary schools and the middle/high school. The expenses include federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, which are not reflected in tax bills.
For the elementary schools, the district plans to spend approximately $15 million, about an 8 percent increase in spending from last year.
The district plans to spend roughly $200,000 less on special education assessment and other support services, though the district has also budgeted more than $89,000 to spend on special education itself than the previous year’s budget.
Additionally, guidance and transportation costs have increased about $163,000. The operations and maintenance budget has grown $109,000.
Middle, high school
The district projects to spend about $15.5 million on the middle and high school, about a 4 percent increase from last year.
The budget for overall operations and management at the Lamoille Union campus has been projected to increase nearly $350,000. Roughly $143,000 less will be spent on the principal’s office and roughly $190,000 less will be spent on special education.
Like the elementary schools, spending on guidance in the middle and high school will increase, to the tune of $80,000. The cost of regular instruction will grow to over $6 million or more than $165,000 than what was spent in 2022.
Green Mountain Tech
Revenue is down and expenses are up, but the Green Mountain Technical and Career Center has projected a budget increase of half a percent to stay around $3 million. Towns outside the Lamoille North geographical area also help pay for the tech center.
Tuition is projected to rise from about $8,600 to about $9,255. The net costs for the center will grow just over 6 percent.
The number of full-time students at the center has fluctuated from 2018 through 2021, from a high of 138 in the fall of 2018 to a low of 127 in the spring of 2020. The budget for fiscal year 2023 is based on an estimated average of about 134.
A special reserve fund amount of $75,000 has been applied to hold down student assessment increases, which are up $560.
