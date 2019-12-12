New at Stowe Mountain Resort this season: a premium on preparedness.
Fortune tends to favor the early birds, and it’s no different at Stowe. The Epic Pass was less than $700 shortly after the previous ski season ended, and went up over $900 before sales ended Dec. 2.
If you snoozed on the 2020 Epic Pass over the past six months, and you intend on skiing more than nine times this season, you’ll lose at the ticket window, with full-day pass prices running from $105 to $149 during peak times — holidays and school vacation times. Buying early online does knocks some dollars off the price, at least 10 percent, and you can just do that in the parking lot.
Stowe is also rolling out a “line buster program,” wherein employees armed with scanners and pockets full of passes will be deployed to busy ticket window lines to scan skiers’ smartphones and hook them up and get them out of line.
Preparation also extends to the digital tools Stowe has in its arsenal. There’s a new Twitter account, @stowemtalerts, that provides real-time information about what’s going on at the resort: parking lot situations, lifts on wind-hold, lifts running, ropes dropping to open new trails.
Wise said so many of the resort’s employees are already communicating things among each other, it’s a fairly simple process to divert that information to the general public, too.
Resort president Bobby Murphy said, for example, you could do laps on the Gondola while waiting for Sensation Lift on Spruce Peak to open, and then head right on over.
“We've gotten feedback that our staff doesn't know what's going on, or the guest doesn't know what's going on. And that's the most frustrating thing,” Murphy said. “When you're coming to a resort, you want information. You want knowledge because it makes your day better.”
New at Stowe
Among other new offerings at Stowe this year:
• There’s a new class of ski and snowboard instructor that the resort is calling “mountain guides.” They’re essentially one-one-on instructors, but they’re being remarketed as people who can take you or a small group of your friends around the mountain.
They’ll show you where the best terrain is for your skill level, or just spend time with you perfecting that first successful S-turn or your first 180.
• There’s a new store in Stowe Mountain Lodge called True North, which will offer a retail and rental shop with higher end gear than the resort-operated rental shop at the Mansfield Base Lodge. The soft goods will also be of a higher quality than the apparel at the base lodge shop.
• And then there’s The Waffle. Jeff Wise, the resort’s vice president of marketing, said the Belgian waffle hut at the top of Gondola replaces the old Waffle Cabin, and will be run in-house rather than by an outside vendor.
“I just love the way it smells,” Wise said. “It’s a great way to get your kids to take a couple of extra turns: Two more runs and we’ll hit The Waffle.”