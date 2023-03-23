A new housing project in Johnson could be the first step in a wave of development in the village’s Railroad Street area.
Andy Mink recently received support from the town selectboard and village board of trustees for a new building containing five studio apartments and four one-bedroom apartments on his Riverview Road property.
The new nine-unit building would join three other buildings that contain 20 additional housing units. Mink purchased the property in early 2021 and worked with the state to make efficiency upgrades to the existing structures and sees the proposed building as a potential first step in greater development of the riverside area.
“I think it’s a really good area, and I think Johnson’s up and coming. The college is there, and there’s a lot of need for housing, so we were hoping to keep moving it along,” said Mink, who lives in Morristown.
He started his property development career around the same time as his brother, Graham, whose extensive new development in Stowe and Morristown has made him a sometimes-polarizing figure, but chose a different path, balancing housing management with his Mansfield Masonry business.
The improvement of these properties has been a family affair for Mink, and he credits his wife, Lacey, with making necessary repairs amid the pandemic’s turbulent second year and navigating the state’s emergency housing regulations.
With material and labor costs the same across the state but market-rate rents slightly less in Johnson than some of its more in-demand neighbors, Mink is looking for state assistance with the building to make the project profitable.
The Johnson selectboard sent a letter of support for Mink in his grant application for the state’s community recovery and revitalization program. The grant could cover up to 20 percent of the project’s cost with the stipulation that 20 percent of the units have to be affordable housing with an income limit for 15 years.
By virtue of being in Johnson’s designated downtown area, Mink will potentially be able to build 49 additional units on the property without having to go through Act 250.
“The state’s doing a great job, there’s a lot of help and programs out there, it just takes people wanting to put the time and the effort to work with these state agencies to help improve the housing,” Mink said.
“I think there’s a lot of community members and folks with a lot of interest in helping to improve the area,” he said. “I think that by adding some new buildings, and I’m hoping to add some fencing and some lighting and some better paving up there, to try to continue to improve the property and the area in general.”
With the beginning of a wave of development possibly underway in Johnson, Mink reflected on the need for residents and property owners to come together to solve Vermont’s housing crisis.
“I think there’s been some negative feedback across the board with the development, but at the same time, everyone’s been ringing the bell on this housing crisis, and it’s a good time for people to start reaching out and talking and working together to try to create some solutions to this instead of just complaining about it and hoping that it’s going to get better,” Mink said.
“Housing isn’t created without teamwork and hard work in the construction and the development side of it,” Mink added.
