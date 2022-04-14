Holly Ferris is the new University of Vermont Extension 4-H educator for Lamoille and Caledonia counties.
She will be based in the Extension office in Morristown.
Ferris comes to the job with more than 25 years’ experience in 4-H as a member, leader and volunteer. She is also the Vermont 4-H Shooting Sports Program coordinator and works with FIRST Robotics in Vermont, a robotic and engineering program run in collaboration with the College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences.
The New Jersey native grew up in a 4-H family, belonging to a wide variety of clubs including dairy, sheep, home economics, clowning, boating, martial arts and community service. As a 4-H’er, she attended numerous state and regional events, as well as National 4-H Conference, Citizenship Washington Focus, National Dairy Conference, National Dairy Judging and National 4-H Congress in Chicago.
Ferris has been active in Lamoille County 4-H for the past 13 years as a parent and leader of the Lamoille Localvores 4-H Club. Through 4-H, she met her husband, Tim, who was a member of a 4-H herpetology club.
They both served as camp counselors at Lindley G. Cook 4-H Camp in Branchville, N.J., and were married at the camp.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Elizabethtown College with a concentration in pre-veterinary medicine and an associate degree in applied science in veterinary technology from Bel-Rea Institute, Denver. She also studied visual arts and environmental studies at Cheltenham and Gloucester College of Higher Education in Cheltenham, England.
Ferris is a co-owner of Wandering Roots, a pick-your-own blueberry farm in Fletcher. She is a Cambridge Conservation commissioner, Peter Krusch Nature Preserve steering committee member and an advisory board member of The Farm Between, Sterling College’s teaching farm and nursery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.