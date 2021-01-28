In Holland, a town of a few hundred residents, a selectboard member has condemned three local lawmakers for opposing the Legislature’s resolution to condemn the riot Jan. 6, when hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump broke into the U.S. Capitol.
State Reps. Lynn Batchelor and Brian Smith, both Derby Republicans, were among the 16 House members who voted against a resolution Jan. 8 that lambasted the Capitol invasion and called for Trump’s removal or resignation.
And Sen. Russ Ingalls, R-Essex-Orleans, which serves the towns of Craftsbury, Greensboro and Wolcott, was the only senator to oppose the resolution.
That didn’t sit well with Holland Selectboard member Andy Bouchard, whose town the legislators represent.
“Even if their vote in Montpelier didn’t change consequences in Washington, Brian Smith, Lynn Batchelor and Russ Ingalls are on the record preferring to stand aside rather than intervene when law enforcement is killed and government is interrupted,” Bouchard said at a Jan. 12 meeting, according to a copy of board minutes.
Bouchard called the legislators’ votes a “dangerous precedent,” the minutes state.
The comments are a microcosm of nationwide tensions spurred when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol while Senate and House members and the vice president were inside, certifying the results of the presidential election. Five people died, including a police officer, and hundreds of people have been arrested.
Ingalls, who was elected last year, said he received more than 1,700 messages in response to his vote and a letter he wrote explaining it. “Ninety-one percent of that response is favorable to my position,” he said. “That’s as simple as it can get.”
Ingalls declined comment on Bouchard’s statement, but said his vote “wasn’t about Donald Trump — it was about, if we’re going to hold elected officials accountable, let’s hold all elected officials accountable,” referring to Democrats he believes have not acknowledged riots across the country in the past year.
Read more at VTDigger.org (NEK legislators criticized for voting against Capitol riots resolution).
