A 24-unit affordable apartment complex in the heart of downtown Morrisville caught fire Sunday morning, just months before the place was ready to welcome its first tenants.
Fire crews quickly beat back the fire at the Village Center apartments on Hutchins Street, which was called in by a passerby around 8 a.m., but there is significant smoke damage to the building. No one was living in the building at the time, no work crews were on site Sunday and the fire did not spread to any other buildings, according to Morristown fire chief Dennis DiGregorio.
DiGregorio said the department was toned out around 8:20 a.m. Sunday, after a 911 call. He said “it was pretty much sheetrock” in the building at this point so it was quick work on the firefighters’ part to get the flames knocked down.
However, he said the room where the fire appears to have started is right across the hall from the building’s elevator shaft, which acted much like a chimney, pulling smoke up through the whole building. He said that’s likely why some people reported the upper levels on fire; there was smoke billowing from the windows, which were still covered in plastic sheets.
He said there is likely a lot of smoke damage, as none of the units had doors and smoke was able to make its way unencumbered throughout the whole structure.
According to the building’s owners — Lamoille Housing Partnership and Evernorth — in a statement Tuesday night, “the most extreme damage” is in a small room and adjacent hallway on the ground floor, but extensive smoke and water damage throughout the building means there’ll need to be significant cleanup before interior work can begin again. Exterior work can continue, the statement said.
Once work inside the building restarts, the organizations said they will give an update on the new completion date.
In the joint statement, both organizations said they are “endlessly grateful” to the person who called in the fire and the first responders “professionalism and courage.”
“We are deeply committed to this community, and will work as hard as we can to get this vitally important community development project back on schedule,” Jim Lovinsky, Lamoille Housing Partnership’s executive director, said. “We’re eager to open the door to home for the first 24 households that will reside there.”
DiGregorio said he doesn’t like what-if scenarios but said it could have been a different story if it had happened in the dead of the night. As it was, multiple people were already using their smartphones to snap footage and share it on social media, even as the blare of fire engines could be heard in the background.
“That initial knockdown, it was like the stars were aligned,” he said. “It was under control pretty quickly.”
He also gave a shout out to the person who called the fire in the and to a water and light department employee who was able to cut power to just that building.
“That was very handy,” DiGregorio said.
Morristown Police Department is investigating the fire, along with the Vermont State Police Arson Unit, according to Morristown police chief Jason Luneau. He said, as of press time, the fire was not deemed suspicious, but police are asking anyone who may have seen something amiss Sunday morning to call the Morristown department.
“We’re just trying to speak to as many people as we can that may have seen something,” Luneau said. “I’m not saying it was something illegal, but just something or somebody around the building that may be able to help us understand why the fire started.”
As of press time, state police fire investigators had not returned numerous phone calls.
Coincidentally, a building that previously stood in the same spot was torched 15 years ago, in late July. The arsonist, Donald Griggs, 21 years old at the time, was sentenced in 2009 to serve 10-50 years in prison, after admitting he set fire to three Morristown buildings, including one downtown structure with six people inside.
According to Department of Corrections information, Griggs is still in prison — he has also been convicted three times for assaulting prison staff.
Also coincidentally, DiGregorio said the department had been called out earlier that morning, around 2:20 a.m., for a fire at the Charlmont restaurant. That proved to be untrue; it was cardboard in a dumpster and was easily extinguished.
The Village Center Apartments has been touted as a much-needed addition to the area’s affordable housing sector, with a mixture of studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in price from $600 to $1,000 a month.
On a tour of the building last month with the News & Citizen ahead of a planned story about the new, modern look of oft-maligned affordable housing, Lovinsky took pride in showing off the high-tech aspects of the energy efficient, all electric building.
Lovinsky said demand for housing still far outstrips supply — at a housing summit last month he said there were more than 530 households with applications in for seven available partnership-owned units around the greater Lamoille County area.
