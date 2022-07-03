The heart of downtown Morrisville was closed off Sunday morning as firefighters worked to contain a blaze that erupted in a 24-unit affordable housing complex that was nearing completion.
Fire crews were summoned to the Village Center apartment building on Hutchins Street shortly after 8 a.m., as a plume of black smoke rose over the village.
Around 8:30 a.m., there were no flames visible from the outside, but smoke billowed out of plastic-coated window holes that had been slashed to release the smoke.
On the scene, a person who identified himself as Frank said he called 911 after he saw flames coming out of small hole on a window on one of the lower levels of the multi-story building.
“I saw some smoke and I pulled in here,” Frank said.
The building is owned by Lamoille Housing Partnership and is a highly anticipated addition to the affordable housing scene.
New tenants were expected to move in later this summer.
This story is developing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.