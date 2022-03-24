North Country Animal League, through its NCAL Meals program in partnership with Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County and Lamoille Community Food Share, is urging people to help those in need feed their pets.
“Pet food can be expensive, and the meals program helps our clients to save their money for other necessities. This is a busy time of year for us, and we will take as much dog and cat food as we can get,” Kevin Carter, program manager at the food share, said.
In past years, NCAL Meals has provided over five tons of dog and cat food to pet owners in need in Lamoille County. Currently, approximately 70 local cats and dogs are receiving monthly meals through the program, and the pet shelter is working to double its efforts in 2022.
Currently, dry cat food is most needed, specifically seafood and chicken flavor.
Donations can be made in Morristown at North Country Animal League, Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County, Menard’s, Tractor Supply, and in Stowe at Mac’s Market, Shaw’s and Dogs Etc.
Prepackaged bags of dog and cat food for those in need can be picked up from Lamoille Community Food Share, 197 Harrel St., Morristown, Monday to Friday, 9-11:30 a.m., or Saturday from 9:30-11 a.m. Supplies are provided on a first-come, first-served basis and availability cannot be guaranteed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.