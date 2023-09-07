Naloxone vending machine arrives in Johnson

Caroline Butler, a nurse practitioner at the Johnson Health Center, helped unveil the naloxone vending machine now dispensing free opiate overdose prevention medication in front the flood-damaged health center building on Aug. 31.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

A naloxone vending machine, the first of its kind in Vermont, has arrived at the currently out-of-commission Johnson Health Center, allowing for greater access to the overdose prevention drug as overdose-related deaths rise throughout the state.

In a ceremony Aug. 31, which is Overdose Prevention Day, the machine was unveiled by executives and staff from Jenna’s Promise, the holistic narcotics rehabilitation program with multiple businesses and recovery sites in Johnson. Guests at the event included Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health.

Approximately 300 naloxone nasal sprays, designed to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose involving substances like fentanyl, heroin and prescription painkillers, will be available free to anyone any time of the day, any day of the week.

