One of Stowe’s signature events, Music in the Meadow, is another victim of the coronavirus crisis.

The Stowe Performing Arts board of directors weighed the risks of presenting the annual concert series in the Trapp Concert Meadow, but made the difficult but not unexpected decision to cancel the 2020 concert season.

Also canceled was the gazebo concert series, held on the lawn of the Helen Day Memorial Library and Art Center.

“Although this was heart-wrenching for the members of the board of directors and me,” said Lynn Paparella, executive director and CEO of Stowe Performing Arts, “our disappointment was tempered by the fact that we made the only logical and responsible decision.”

Earlier, the board had canceled its annual Noon Music in May concert series.

“Everyone involved with Stowe Performing Arts believes in the power of music, especially live performances,” Paparella said. “While that won’t be the case this summer, we will present music — on some platform — over the course of the summer, even as we plan for 2021.”

Stowe Performing Arts will be part of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming virtual Summer Festival Tour. Paparella will perform her customary duties as emcee and introduce the performers from the stage in the Trapp Family Lodge concert meadow. An “interview” with some bovine attendees is also on the agenda for the evening.

Details on upcoming events can be found in the Stowe Reporter, Facebook, Instagram, Front Porch Forum and at stoweperformingarts.com.

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.