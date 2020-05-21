One of Stowe’s signature events, Music in the Meadow, is another victim of the coronavirus crisis.
The Stowe Performing Arts board of directors weighed the risks of presenting the annual concert series in the Trapp Concert Meadow, but made the difficult but not unexpected decision to cancel the 2020 concert season.
Also canceled was the gazebo concert series, held on the lawn of the Helen Day Memorial Library and Art Center.
“Although this was heart-wrenching for the members of the board of directors and me,” said Lynn Paparella, executive director and CEO of Stowe Performing Arts, “our disappointment was tempered by the fact that we made the only logical and responsible decision.”
Earlier, the board had canceled its annual Noon Music in May concert series.
“Everyone involved with Stowe Performing Arts believes in the power of music, especially live performances,” Paparella said. “While that won’t be the case this summer, we will present music — on some platform — over the course of the summer, even as we plan for 2021.”
Stowe Performing Arts will be part of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming virtual Summer Festival Tour. Paparella will perform her customary duties as emcee and introduce the performers from the stage in the Trapp Family Lodge concert meadow. An “interview” with some bovine attendees is also on the agenda for the evening.
Details on upcoming events can be found in the Stowe Reporter, Facebook, Instagram, Front Porch Forum and at stoweperformingarts.com.