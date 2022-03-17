After 20 years of concerts in Craftsbury, The Music Box has closed.
Music Box president Lisa Sammet said she planned to hold one final concert in May 2020 and also announce her intention to close, but never got the chance.
Sammet opened The Music Box in July 2000, holding concerts in a part of her house, hosting mostly bluegrass and Celtic folk musicians.
Sammet said that she is 98 percent sure that The Music Box will not open again after the pandemic.
“I know that if I ever open it again, it will not be for several years,” she said.
Sammet worked in a coffeehouse and a library organizing concerts and said this connected her to musicians, which helped her start The Music Box.
“They knew that if I promoted a concert that I would promote it correctly, that I had the skills to do the advertising,” she said.
Sammet has spent decades supporting local and live musicians.
“There’s lots of really good musicians,” she said. “They don’t make a lot of money. It’s really hard for them to make a living on that.”
When musicians played at The Music Box, “if it was a night when there weren’t very many people, I always made sure they went away with $100, even though I actually never told them I was guaranteeing them anything.”
Buddy MacMaster, uncle of Natalie MacMaster, once played at The Music Box. The two MacMasters were in Vermont playing at larger venues, and Buddy “asked his friend if there was a place he could play that was small and low key,” said Sammet. “So, I did have Buddy MacMaster and I didn’t even advertise it. I just sent out a letter and invited the first 100 people.”
Other musicians who played there include Atlantic Crossing, Banjo Dan, Robert Resnik, Lewis Franco and the Missing Cats, Will Patton and Michele Choiniere.
Sammet does not think anyone will take over The Music Box.
“People have asked me, ‘Can’t you have somebody do the same thing?’ The thing is, it’s in my house,” she said. “I feel sad that I won’t be able to do it, because it was just its own little special thing.”
