The eyewitness to a homicide in Lamoille County is back behind bars again after new federal charges that she resumed using methamphetamines and failed to show for at least seven court-ordered drug rehab treatment sessions.
Defense lawyers for Samantha L. Simms, 34, argued in federal court on Friday that she should be released back into the community pending another re-admission to the Valley Vista drug rehabilitation program in Vergennes.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller said Simms tested positive for methamphetamines just before her federal court hearing began and had admitted using five days earlier.
The prosecutor noted that after driving Taylor Ruffin Herrington the night of the fatal shooting in Cambridge, Simms also drove the getaway car. Fuller said Simms then sold methamphetamine to a police informant just hours after the homicide and was arrested on the drug charge.
It was after the drug arrest that the federal court was told Simms had considerable assets, including an estimated $1.5 million in stocks and bonds. Then-Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy told Simms the government would not provide her a defense lawyer at taxpayer expense, and she would need to hire her own.
Fuller said Simms has not been charged in the homicide and that she is a suspect in the serious stabbing in Winooski.
Defense lawyer Norm Blais of South Burlington noted there has been plenty of opportunity for state or federal prosecutors to file criminal charges against Simms in either the homicide or the stabbing, but they have not done so.
Herrington, 35, of Philadelphia fired multiple shots into the Jeffersonville duplex of Michael P. Haines, 39, and killed him at about 3 a.m. March 3, 2020. Herrington has denied a federal gun charge that could net him a life sentence, if convicted, and has pleaded innocent to a heroin conspiracy charge.
Blais, who is co-counsel with attorney Karen Shingler, said on Friday there was some confusion by Simms about what she should do about attending or avoiding drug counseling sessions because she had contracted COVID-19. Simms said she did not want to impact anybody, Blais said.
Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle found that argument weak as there was no apparent effort to speak to her probation officer or the Howard Center, which offers the counseling, Doyle said.
Simms missed sessions on July 22, 26 and 27 and Aug. 3, 5, 12 and 17, records show.
Blais said Simms still has side effects from COVID and it would be best to allow her to stay at the apartment in Winooski that she recently obtained.
Doyle said he would consider releasing Simms if there was another actual treatment plan put into place.
Simms is a longtime owner of a one-time high-profile condominium in the D section of Stonehedge North off Spear Street in South Burlington. Police said it became a problem drug house and later condemned it for health and safety reasons after neighbors and police complained about the constant flow of people in and out of the condo. A fire eventually caused it to be boarded up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.