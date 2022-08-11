The Johnson village board of trustees let its fight over a proposed mural fizzle at a meeting on Monday after pushback from the Johnson Selectboard, but it renewed a bitter fight over flying certain flags at municipal buildings.
Selectboard chair Beth Foy told the trustees that an informal agreement between the two municipal entities allowed the town sole governance over their respective buildings and that a planned mural — “Humans of Johnson,” a work by local artist Finn Watsula — would be placed on a shared garage.
She said giving the trustees a heads up about the mural project was merely a courtesy.
But trustees vice-chair B.J. Putvain said he thought the informal agreement referred to maintenance or construction, not affixing artwork to the garages, and spent most of the discussion reiterating concerns that he didn’t know what the mural meant and, because it didn’t include physical landmarks from the town, it didn’t represent Johnson.
“I like the whole idea of, ‘It’s showing the town, things like that,’ he said, “but to me, what it is showing is not representing the town.”
Though the mural represents a diverse cast of people drawn in a cartoon style with clothing and other signifiers that harken back to Johnson’s historical industries, Putvain objected to the idea that it represented diversity as it did not include any Native Americans.
Trustee Ken Tourangeau, another vocal opponent of the mural at the trustee’s July meeting, refused to vote on the project after the selectboard asserted its authority over the garage and the mural.
“I guess we don’t need to inform them about any of the work that we do from this point on, since we were just told about (the mural) and it’s going forward,” Tourangeau said.
Flag fight
Shayne Spence, member of the Johnson Racial Justice and Social Equity Committee, asked trustees about hanging a progress pride flag on the village green flagpole and one next to a municipal building for Vermont Pride Month, which is September.
The trustees voted unanimously to hang the flag — which combines elements of the transgender pride flag, the LGBTQ rainbow flag and promotes racial inclusivity — on the village green.
But dissension erupted among trustees about putting the flag anywhere near a municipal building, taking discussion back to an earlier conflict over flying a Black Lives Matter flag at the Johnson Fire Department, which roiled the village and led to longtime trustee and fire warden Gordy Smith’s resignation.
Committee members knew the request might reopen the simmering debate. At a committee meeting in July, attended by chair Steven Hatfield and trustee Diane Lehouiller, the group discussed the possibility of provoking a broader conversation about inclusivity and values in Johnson.
Citing the U.S. Supreme Court, Tourangeau said letting a politicized flag hang at the municipal building would mean any sort of flag could be hung there, including potentially offensive ones. He urged the committee to petition the town to allow it.
“We have the Racial Justice and Equity Alliance Committee coming to the selectboard and the trustee board, like a bunch of little kids asking over and over and over again. There’s a simple solution to this, and they do not want to do it. They could petition this town and this village to have that flag put up, but they don’t want to do that because it will not pass,” he said.
Lehouiller argued that the village should support the requests of the committee and its mission to educate residents on equity and to promote welcoming messages in Johnson, but she was shouted down by Tourangeau.
“They wanted to put (a Black Lives Matter flag) on the fire department and we were going to lose the fire department,” Putvain said. “(The committee) is thinking of themselves and the racial justice parts and not thinking of the consequences all the way around. That’s what we have to do. You have racial justice blinders on just like they do.”
A vote to hang the progress pride flag next to the municipal buildings failed, with Lehouiller and trustee Lynda Hill voting in favor of the plan.
Hatfield gets paid
The trustees also voted to pay Hatfield as chair of the board $200 a week for assuming managerial duties in the village.
The village has been without a manager since Meredith Dolan quit her contracted part-time position in March after formally resigning the full-time position in June 2021 due a controversy involving her husband and a village lineman.
Only Tourangeau protested, criticizing Hatfield for requesting compensation for an extra workload that he claimed all previous chairs had taken on.
