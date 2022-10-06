Kingdom County Productions is bringing the Mummenschanz theater troupe to Johnson as part of its 50th anniversary tour, Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m., at Dibden Theater, Vermont State University in Johnson.
“The Mummenschanz affect is achieved through comic invention and the ingenious mix of light, shadow and the clever manipulation of objects. The whole thing seems hugely ambitious, with mysterious figures suddenly popping up on stage to center the action. The show’s cavalcade of characters is pulled off by just three people — two Swiss men and an Italian woman. And it isn’t a kids show, although its playful nature makes it an adult show that kids love,” said Jay Craven of Kingdom County Productions.
Tickets available at kcppresents.org, mummenschanz.com or by calling 802-748-2600.
