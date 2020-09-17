Morristown’s Mud City Loop is once again a loop and back open to through traffic.
A portion of the road has been closed, dividing the loop in half, since last Halloween, when a major storm damaged a large culvert under the road. Almost a year later, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the road reopened after the installation of a new pre-cast box culvert.
A few minor jobs still need to be completed around the new culvert, but drivers can now safely pass over the structure, according to Morristown Town Administrator Dan Lindley.
— Andrew Martin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.