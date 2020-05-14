Mud City Loop in Morristown, closed since a storm last Halloween, should be fixed this summer.
The Morristown Select Board has selected a company to build a new box culvert that will span Mud Brook. The current culvert is failing, and that stretch of road has been closed since last fall.
On Monday, the board selected the bid of New Hampshire-based Concrete Systems Inc. to supply the new concrete box culvert. The company’s bid was just over $110,000.
Camp Precast Concrete Products Inc. of Milton bid $136,575 for the job and and SD Ireland of Williston bid $147,462. Concrete Systems Inc.’s bid was substantially lower than either due in part to its proposal to build a different type of modular wingwalls for the box culvert; even with traditional wingwalls, the bid from Concrete System Inc. would have been roughly $126,000, still lower than the other two bids.
The new box culvert should be delivered in the next few months, and a contractor will then install it.
“It should be a two-month turnaround, if things go smoothly,” said Tyler Mumley, the engineer hired by the town to oversee the job.
The two other bidders wouldn’t have delivered the new culvert until August or later, delaying how long that section of Mud City Loop must remained closed.
The road around the failing culvert never actually washed out, but water began making its way around the culvert somehow, causing a depression in the road that raised major safety concerns and the possibility of a collapse.
“It’s a big pipe; it’s depressed; it’s defective,” Mumley said last year.
Residents of Mud City Loop, which true to its name is a loop, voiced concerns then about the one remaining way off the road to Cole Hill Road, and asked the town to come up with a temporary fix before mud season. But Mumley said there was no quick fix for the problem and the road remained closed through the winter and spring.
Police cruiser
At its meeting Tuesday, the select board also approved purchase of a new police cruiser.
The purchase was delayed because the coronavirus pandemic has shut down the production of Chevy Tahoes, the vehicle the department hoped to buy.
Morristown Police Chief Richard Keith told the board he has found a new 2020 Tahoe at a dealership in Plymouth, Mass., where the department has purchased Tahoes in the past. The new Tahoe will be set up with lights, sirens, partitions and other police equipment, and will also serve as the department’s new K-9 transport.
All told, the new Tahoe will cost $48,925 —$39,331 for the vehicle and the rest for the special equipment, installed.
The new Tahoe should be delivered by July 1.