12-acre hill along Route 100

Despite objections from neighbors, a 12-acre hill along Route 100 in Morristown, shown in the center of the photograph, could be leveled for a gravel pit and to make way for new development.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

Manufacturing Solutions Inc. is seeking permission from the Morristown Development Review Board to raze a hill on its planned industrial park development and sell the gravel created in the process.

The plan was characterized by the town’s zoning administrator Todd Thomas as a standard cut and fill project that wouldn’t have even merited a meeting if MSI hadn’t sought approval for selling the mulched-up rocks and dirt as gravel during the process.

