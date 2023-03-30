The Morristown Development Review Board unanimously approved the leveling of a 12-acre knoll and the sale of gravel produced in the process at the site of a planned 89-acre industrial park owned by Manufacturing Systems Inc., or MSI, across from the Morristown-Stowe Airport, despite residents’ concerns.
The knoll will potentially produce 330,000 cubic yards of gravel and stone and will be sold commercially on-site. The blasting required to produce the gravel will take place intermittently as needed in a two-phase process spread out over 10 years.
The decision followed a well-attended and, at times, raucous meeting at the Morristown offices last Wednesday, where the dialogue was quickly pushed beyond the narrow question of gravel extraction and its sale to the merits of industrial development in the area and what some see as detrimental effects on the town’s character caused by a recent explosion in development.
After members of the review board toured the knoll in a carefully coordinated site walk so it could be closed to the public, the board assembled in a meeting room at the town offices that was so crowded that some were stuck peering in through the hallway windows.
Zoning administrator Todd Thomas and board chair Gary Nolan tried to impress upon the gathered members of the public that only those with land directly abutting the industrial park property had legal standing at the hearing.
Thomas, in particular, argued that those who hadn’t received a letter from him were not guaranteed a right to speak and that the development review board was acting more in its capacity as a deliberative body than a municipal committee, but the crowd eventually made itself heard.
Garret Hirchak, MSI CEO and founder, anticipated the crowd’s concerns in his own statement before the board, speaking not just to the gravel extraction issue at hand but broader concerns about the industrial park, which takes up just a small portion of the 437-acre parcel of land he owns west of Route 100, along with the hundreds of acres of yet-to-be-developed land he owns throughout the area.
“It’s a large-scale thing, and so it’s a little startling. However, the uptake is going to be consistent with how the town has been growing. I don’t think it’s going to drive a new gold rush to Morrisville. I think we’ll have more land for businesses to grow on. Maybe there’s businesses that are in the commercial district that would be better suited out of town and allow businesses that are more human-traffic centric to have a space where they belong,” Hirchak said. “On paper, it’s a large-scale project, but fundamentally, I think it’s just going to really allow the town to grow at the consistent pace that it has been for years.”
Prior to the meeting, Thomas said the park could eventually be coveted real estate for industrial suppliers looking to position themselves between Morristown and Stowe.
Peter Smiar, the engineer overseeing the project, pointed out that the area was zoned for industrial use by the town over a decade ago, so this land use was a foregone conclusion.
Smiar fielded questions from the board and laid out the mitigation strategies MSI planned to employ to minimize disruption from the blasting, dust and general disruption that leveling the hill will require.
According to Smiar, a screen of trees will partially obstruct the view of the project from the highway, water and calcium chloride will be used to keep dust at a minimum and noise from machinery — outside of intermittent blasting — will occur about eight times a year.
When Thomas reminded MSI that a landscaping plan would need to be complete before the project breaks ground, Smiar said the company planned to plant a veritable forest of saplings to provide a screen for the industrial park.
Although a string of power lines runs close to the hill and some of the adjoining properties have houses next to the property, Smiar testified that the company in charge of the gravel blasting would guarantee the safety of nearby structures, and even said the company would perform pre-blast inspections for adjoining properties interested in such a service.
While Thomas hoped to limit testimony from people who did not abut the project, those hopes were dashed almost immediately when the meeting was opened to comment, and Morristown Conservation Commission chair Ron Stancliff announced that his position allowed him to comment under town law.
Stancliff tried to argue that the town’s regulation of sand and gravel was different than the extraction of stone and rock, but to no avail.
Adjoining landowner Gary Audy, who has professional expertise in excavation, expressed his own concerns about the blasting, noise and dust that would directly affect him and his quality of life.
“Would you do this in your own backyard?” asked Audy’s son, Chris, and received a round of applause from the room, as did everyone who spoke out against or with concerns about the project.
Patrick Towne, another adjoining landowner, expressed his own concerns about area wildlife and the reshaping of the land around him.
“I haven’t really heard why this is better for me, or the people around this project. I haven’t heard what is going to make it better for us. We keep saying we need more industry, but personally, I don’t see where we can get enough people for the jobs that we have available in this town,” he said.
Ten other residents, those near to the project and elsewhere in Morristown, spoke up with their concerns, both regarding the effects of the decade-long gravel extraction operation and broader concerns about how the planned industrial park would forever alter the character of Morristown’s southern border.
Kristin Fogdall read from a prepared statement in support of the abutters and noted that a petition with 50 Morristown residents was submitted to the board and claimed that an online petition with over 1,000 signatures included around 230 Morristown residents.
Fogdall expressed concerns that MSI’s new industrial park was a first step toward the entire Route 100 between Morrisville and Stowe becoming as highly developed as Shelburne Road in South Burlington and cited section 632 of the Morristown zoning bylaws that states new development must not adversely affect the character of an area.
“We do not dispute the applicant’s right to develop his property according to industrial zone criteria,” Fogdall said. “We oppose this project because of its scale, which is unnecessarily large, and because it will cause unnecessary noise and disruption to the abutters.”
The development review board was, apparently, unmoved by the town’s outpouring of dissent and found nothing substantial enough to push even one of its members to oppose the gravel project.
Approval came after a closed deliberative session following Wednesday’s meeting, but a full articulation of the board’s thinking and any possible conditions won’t be made public until a full written decision is released.
“Thank you for coming out,” Hirchak told the crowd as the meeting ended.
The day after the meeting, MSI posted a link to a WCAX report on the meeting, along with a quote attributed to the Black writer and poet Maya Angelou: “If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.”
Prime soils
Despite uproar over the industrial park, the company has yet to submit a full Act 250 application, but did have a hearing last Thursday, following the Morristown gravel excavation hearing, regarding only the mitigation of the sizeable amount of prime agricultural soil that would be lost if the industrial park is built on the former farmland.
MSI has also renovated the 5-bedroom farmhouse on the property that it plans to rent.
Act 250, Vermont’s comprehensive development law, requires developers to mitigate the loss of agriculturally viable soil displaced by construction.
At Thursday’s hearing, Smiar requested that the nearly 100 acres of displaced soil be mitigated with some onsite conservation, but also requested that MSI be allowed to offer up conserved soil at a plot of land Hirchak owns on Cadys Falls Road and with payment in lieu of mitigation.
The District 5 Act 250 Commission heard from Smiar and MSI, along with supportive testimony from Agency of Agriculture land use expert Ari Rockland-Miller, at a hearing Thursday afternoon.
Nolan, chair of the Morristown Development Review Board, is also a sitting member of this commission, though he was not present at the hearing.
