The Morristown Development Review Board unanimously approved the leveling of a 12-acre knoll and the sale of gravel produced in the process at the site of a planned 89-acre industrial park owned by Manufacturing Systems Inc., or MSI, across from the Morristown-Stowe Airport, despite residents’ concerns.

The knoll will potentially produce 330,000 cubic yards of gravel and stone and will be sold commercially on-site. The blasting required to produce the gravel will take place intermittently as needed in a two-phase process spread out over 10 years.

